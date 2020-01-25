New Darrell Issa campaign ad calls attention to opponent’s sexuality — and gets pushback from Republicans
SAN DIEGO — A new campaign ad from former Rep. Darrell Issa has drawn criticism from some of his Republican colleagues for highlighting the sexuality of his opponent Carl DeMaio.The TV ad, which began…
Michael Bloomberg to launch national Jewish voter coalition in Florida
‘Slow-minded and bewildered’: Donald Trump builds barriers to peace and prosperity
The US president “had no plan, no scheme, no constructive ideas whatever”, according to one of the world’s most influential economists.
He was “in many respects, perhaps inevitably, ill-informed”. He was “slow-minded and bewildered”, and failed to remedy these defects by seeking advice. He gathered around him businessmen, “inexperienced in public affairs” and “only called in irregularly”.
This assessment was written a century ago, in 1919, by the up-and-coming economist John Maynard Keynes.
The president was Woodrow Wilson, whom Keynes criticised for his inability to influence Europe’s post-first world war settlement in a way more likely to lead to peace and prosperity.