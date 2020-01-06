Ocasio-Cortez rips Biden: ‘In any other country we would not be in the same party’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Joe Biden’s progressive credentials in a new interview.
The first-year lawmaker endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president against Biden, who she said might as well be a Republican compared to her vision for the Democratic Party, reported New York Magazine.
“Oh God,” she told the magazine. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”
Ocasio-Cortez volunteered for Sanders’ 2016 campaign, and she said the Vermont senator should be the party’s standard bearer against President Donald Trump.
“This whole primary is going to be about the soul of the Democratic Party,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I think it’s a referendum on whether we think everything was fine before Trump. People who live in a lot of privilege, who think of public programs as charity, they often think there was nothing wrong before Trump. They think Hillary was the problem. But it’s much deeper than that.”
