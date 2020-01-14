‘Organized-crime-type stuff’: Republican Trump foe George Conway on shocking new Lev Parnas documents

Republican Washington lawyer George Conway blasted President Donald Trump for his involvement revealed by a series of documents released by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas.

Tuesday, however, the House dropped documents handed over to the Intelligence Committee by Parnas. What the documents appeared to show was a record of the international conspiracy involving Giuliani, Parnas and Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

As his Twitter feed blew up with comments and retweets, Conway explained that the details in these documents are akin to an organized crime operation. As a former mafia-busting prosecutor, it puts Giuliani on another side of a legal argument.

Check out Conway’s comments below:

https://twitter.com/gtconway3d/status/1217237902737932288

And as part of that surveillance, could tell when she was turning her electronic devices on and off. https://t.co/0fNcj37FZU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Gosh I thought Trump was acting in the national interest https://t.co/3BsAONSTm2 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ding ding ding ding ding https://t.co/skmCvchCOQ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

chances are what he’s seeing won’t make him very happy https://t.co/51OI4Qn1Sv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

nothing to see here, just a Great Hoax and a Witch Hunt https://t.co/tFsDjtOXtE — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

cf. “I would like you to do us a favor though” pic.twitter.com/JUnTfDzvEh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In a non-corrupt government, there’d be a special prosecutor already investigating the Ukraine shakedown. These new documents only highlight that fact. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

Conway, who Trump mocks as Mr. Kellyanne Conway, has brought together a group of Republicans to work against the president and air ads questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s dedication to Evangelical Questions.