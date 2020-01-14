Parnas documents prove ‘this was a shakedown by the president’: Ex-prosecutor
On MSNBC Tuesday, former federal prosecutor John Flannery said that the new trove of documents released to the House Intelligence Committee by Rudy Giuliani business associate Lev Parnas remove any uncertainty that President Donald Trump was involved in the Ukraine extortion scheme.
“If there was any room for doubt that this was a shakedown by the president, and that he was involved and Rudy was involved, and Rudy’s people were involved … these additional documents put that all to rest,” said Flannery, who once worked with Giuliani when he was at the Southern District of New York. “One of the most significant things about this letter that you were reading is that it starts with, I am private counsel to President Donald Trump. It even suggests that this is out of channels.”
“If you take this date as real in May, it would suggest that the initial effort in this plot was not for Trump to necessarily have to ask the Ukrainian leader on record in front of government officials, but to get Giuliani to do it. And only when that faltered, didn’t get results they wanted, did it then go to the July call,” said anchor Ari Melber.
“Yes. And the context is interesting,” said Flannery. “Before this letter in May, you have them getting rid of Yovanovitch in April so she’s not in the way to obstruct this corrupt deal they’re putting together. And I think you mentioned in the broadcast, that there was a text message or email from Giuliani. And he’s talking about the anti-Trump people who are around, not Zelensky that he’s concerned about. Then when the two subs who worked there, they found out and were indicted, there is interesting correspondence for the president, John Dowd to represent both of them in the criminal proceedings. That’s changed. Lev Parnas is represented by different counsel. So the evidence that fills in whatever gaps people have.”
“I relate to be one of those senators who think they have to lie for the president and vote for him at this upcoming trial with this kind of evidence,” added Flannery.
Watch below:
CNN
Giuliani associate has exposed how Trump’s lawyers were running a ‘criminal organization’: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, former Bill Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down the full scale of what was revealed in the documents turned over to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
"This really shines a light on — I think — the criminal organization aspect of this," said Lockhart. "I mean, think of it for a second, if we go back to the Senate trial. The president has expressed interest in having Jay Sekulow, who is now up to his ears in this, Rudy Giuliani, who is up to his ears in this, and Alan Dershowitz, who is being sued as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawyers are supposed to be clean, not the people involved in the mess."
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of impeachment trial
President Donald Trump is spending the nights before the Senate vote on an impeachment trial rallying his base. The president will take the stage just hours after the House Intelligence Committee released a trove of documents from Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas.
According to the documents, Giuliani sent a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that he had spoken to the president and had the authorization to cut on his behalf.
Breaking Banner
Here is the Republican operative that is the new poster boy for why Trump was impeached
The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a huge cache of evidence from Lev Parnas to the House Judiciary Committee.
Parnas, an indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a key figure in the upcoming impeachment trial.
Robert Hyde, who is running to represent Connecticut's fifth congressional district in the 2020 election, features heavily in the documents.
"Hyde is 40 and a resident of Simsbury and a Republican who is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. He is a relative unknown who hopes to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat," the Hartford Courant reports. "Hyde made headlines last month after he posted a sexist and vulgar tweet about California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Dec. 3, after Harris suspended her presidential campaign, Hyde posted this on Twitter: 'went down, brought to her knees. Blew it,' Hyde tweeted. 'Must be a hard one to swallow. #KamalaHarris #heelsup'”