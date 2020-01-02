Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Manafort used Sean Hannity as a ‘back channel’ to Trump as FBI investigated him: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

A key revelation in the new cache of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation summarizing FBI interviews with Trump officials concerned the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort — who told FBI officials that he used Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity as a “back channel” to Trump while he was being investigated by federal agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manafort, according to the documents, told the FBI that Hannity would send messages urging him to hang in there and assuring him that Trump was on his side:

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelations were on pages 21-22 of the document dump, which is the third in a series following a successful Freedom of Information Act suit by BuzzFeed News:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Hugely consequential breaking news’: Chris Hayes reports on the killing of Qassem Soleimani

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

The reported killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport in Iraq has dramatically escalated tensions in the region.

"We have hugely consequential breaking news at this hour," Chris Hayes reported. "Iraqi state TV is reporting that in a strike the Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed along with the head of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq."

"Qasem Soleimani is one of the most important figures in the middle east, arguably the most important figure in Iran -- he runs the Quds Force," Hayes explained.

For analysis, Hayes interviewed NBC correspondent Cal Perry.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Manafort used Sean Hannity as a ‘back channel’ to Trump as FBI investigated him: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

A key revelation in the new cache of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation summarizing FBI interviews with Trump officials concerned the president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort — who told FBI officials that he used Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity as a "back channel" to Trump while he was being investigated by federal agents.

Manafort, according to the documents, told the FBI that Hannity would send messages urging him to hang in there and assuring him that Trump was on his side:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘More like Dr. Kill’: Internet reacts to Dr. Phil’s creepy dining room full of wall-mounted guns

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

TV host Dr. Phil is selling his mansion in Beverly Hills. And while all of his rooms are predictably gaudy, the dining room in particular attracted the eye of social media:

Name this (actual) room in Dr. Phil's mansion. pic.twitter.com/3qTDZriRqt

— Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) January 2, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image