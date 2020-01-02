Paul Manafort used Sean Hannity as a ‘back channel’ to Trump as FBI investigated him: report

A key revelation in the new cache of documents released from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation summarizing FBI interviews with Trump officials concerned the president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort — who told FBI officials that he used Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity as a “back channel” to Trump while he was being investigated by federal agents.

Manafort, according to the documents, told the FBI that Hannity would send messages urging him to hang in there and assuring him that Trump was on his side:

In interview with FBI, Paul Manafort said he used Fox News host Sean Hannity as a “back channel” to President Trump in the period between the FBI raid of his apartment and his indictment months later, in October 2017. Details from newly released FBI documents. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 3, 2020

Hannity would send supportive messages to Manafort,telling him to hang in there and that Trump had his back. Manafort said he didn’t recall any direct or indirect communication with the White House in the period, but that Hannity,a personal friend,was “certainly a back channel.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 3, 2020

The revelations were on pages 21-22 of the document dump, which is the third in a series following a successful Freedom of Information Act suit by BuzzFeed News: