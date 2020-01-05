Quantcast
Connect with us

Pompeo ripped for blowing off outrage over Suleimani killing as ‘a little noise’: ‘That noise will be Americans dying’

Published

1 min ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit all the cable shows on Sunday morning to defend the killing of Iranian military official Qassem Suleimani on orders from President Donald Trump, and managed to stoked even more outrage after calling the ensuing worldwide furor “a little noise” in a glib aside.

As NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel wrote on Twitter, “On @MeetThePress Secretary @SecPompeo said killing Soleimani 100% makes America safer, ‘even if there’s a little noise here in the interim.’ I remember, as Baghdad was being looted after Saddam’s overthrow, Rumsfeld said: ‘Freedom’s untidy.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter users, many of whom fear that “noise” might result in a shooting war or attacks on overseas U.S. military members, hammered the Trump administration official of making light of the outrage and fears of others over what Donald Trump has wrought.

You can see some comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump drives ‘millions’ out on street to mourn Soleimani, dwarfing the size of his inauguration: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly drove "hundreds of thousands" or possibly more Iraqis and Iranians out of their homes to protest the assassination of military commander Qassem Soleimani. The crowd rivaled the size of the U.S. president's own inauguration ceremony.

"Hundreds of thousands of mourners have gathered in the streets of Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, to pay tribute to military commander Qassem Soleimani, in what is one of the biggest public outpourings of grief seen in Iran," the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Iranians flood Twitter with photos of favorite cultural sites as Trump threatens them with destruction

Published

59 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Ordinary Iranians on Saturday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's monstrous threat to strike sites "important to Iran and the Iranian culture" with an outpouring of photos highlighting their favorite mosques, museums, monuments, and other stunning architecture.

"Iranian cultural sites aren't only aesthetically awe-inspiring or visually pleasing, these sites are home to thought, dialogue, and life."—Neda Monem

"Fastest way to unify all political factions in Iran against you is to assassinate the general who led Iran's fight against ISIS," tweeted Independent correspondent Negar Mortazavi. "Fastest way to unify Iranians of all walks of life against you is to threaten to destroy their cultural heritage. Trump did both this week."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CBS host follows softball Ivanka interview by grilling DNC chairman over lack of Democratic ‘diversity’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

CBS host Margaret Brennan, who was criticized over her softball interview with Ivanka Trump, on Sunday grilled the chairman of the Democratic Party for not having candidates with enough "diversity."

Brennan began her interview with Perez by noting that all of the presidential candidates on the debate stage in January will likely be white.

"For this week, though, we saw Julián Castro drop out," Brennan pointed out. "We know with this next debate stage, Cory Booker, Deval Patrick -- they're not going to be on it -- Andrew Yang. They're all campaigning hard."

"Why do you think minority candidates haven't gotten more traction in the way that meets your standards to stand on that debate stage?" Brennan asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image