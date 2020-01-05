Pompeo ripped for blowing off outrage over Suleimani killing as ‘a little noise’: ‘That noise will be Americans dying’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit all the cable shows on Sunday morning to defend the killing of Iranian military official Qassem Suleimani on orders from President Donald Trump, and managed to stoked even more outrage after calling the ensuing worldwide furor “a little noise” in a glib aside.

As NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel wrote on Twitter, “On @MeetThePress Secretary @SecPompeo said killing Soleimani 100% makes America safer, ‘even if there’s a little noise here in the interim.’ I remember, as Baghdad was being looted after Saddam’s overthrow, Rumsfeld said: ‘Freedom’s untidy.'”

Twitter users, many of whom fear that “noise” might result in a shooting war or attacks on overseas U.S. military members, hammered the Trump administration official of making light of the outrage and fears of others over what Donald Trump has wrought.

You can see some comments below:

On @MeetThePress Secretary @SecPompeo said killing Soleimani 100% makes America safer, “even if there’s a little noise here in the interim.” I remember, as Baghdad was being looted after Saddam’s overthrow, Rumsfeld said: “Freedom’s untidy.” — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 5, 2020

He blatantly lied and when asked when the info would be declassified/when will the American people be provided an explanation he said Trump’s been tweeting and he’s sent messages and I’m here trying to articulate. Bottom line several options presented and he chose assassination. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) January 5, 2020

Just complete hubris. — Frank Drebin (@Frank_Dreb) January 5, 2020

I feel like the Republican party and Trump have taken the US as its hostage and to do whatever the hell they want. — OceanGirl🌍🌎🌏🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@Salacia_sea) January 5, 2020

yes, it’s all so yawn mundane when your family member isn’t over there being shot at, right? they can afford the indifference. — TexasRose52 (@Texas_Rose52) January 5, 2020

“Just a little untidy noise.” pic.twitter.com/mEtfmFzT7c — Spaceman Eddie (@SpacemanEd) January 5, 2020

Pompeo’s statement is laughable and he knows it. — John (@DCJohnNorton) January 5, 2020

Or their own children going to war. — CarrieT (@UclaBruin1998) January 5, 2020

That ” noise” will be Americans dying. — Frank Gruber (@MilesDibble76) January 5, 2020

“Untidy” and “a little noise” It says so much about those men and how they view the the terribleness of their actions. — 😺 (@17vwr) January 5, 2020

Families of the “little noise” they’re burying will be comforted by this sentiment. — hmmm889 (@hmmm889) January 5, 2020

Pompeo is a rapture hawk. — headless_snowman⛄️ (@hockeyhoose15) January 5, 2020