Pompeo whines that NPR reporter didn’t keep his expletive-filled attack on her ‘off the record’

In an official, a statement from the State Department, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lashed out at NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly for releasing the details of a private conversation he had with her where he both swore at her and threatened her.

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me, twice. First, last month, in setting up our interview and, then again yesterday, in agreeing to have our post-interview conversation off the record,” Pompeo said in his statement. “It is shameful that this reporter chose to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency,” he continued, calling the incident “another example of how unhinged the media has become in its quest to hurt President Trump and this Administration. It is no wonder that the American people distrust many in the media when they so consistently demonstrate their agenda and their absence of integrity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that Pompeo accused the reporter of misidentifying Ukraine on the map.

You can see his statement below:

Pompeo’s official response to @NPRKelly interview doesn’t deny her account of his bullying & cursing. This is an attack on news organizations from the top US diplomat, someone who is supposed to defend press freedoms. It’s obvious he’s playing to an audience of one — Trump. pic.twitter.com/OhUR6bOQRf — Edward Wong (@ewong) January 25, 2020