President Trump has now given us the ‘Drunk Watergate’: Presidential historian Jon Meacham

Presidential historian Jon Meacham compared President Donald Trump to previous presidents who have a group of advisers outside of the normal appointees. The problem with Trump’s, however, is that his group of advisers seem to be men at the bar of the Trump hotel.

In the cash of documents from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, it was discovered that a Republican Congressional candidate was messaging Parnas about possible henchmen that were tailing then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Robert Hyde is pictured with several members of Trump’s administration as well as a group of high-level Republicans in House and Senate leadership.

Parnas told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in an interview Wednesday that he didn’t think that Hyde was serious about the information regarding the stalking of Yovanovitch because Hyde tended to be drunk more often than not. Typically, according to Parnas, Hyde would appear at the Trump hotel, where he would drink so much that Parnas said he “never saw Hyde when he wasn’t drunk.”

“Reagan had the California kitchen cabinet. FDR had the brain trust. President Trump has given us now kind of a drunk Watergate,” Meacham said. “These folks, if it weren’t so serious it would be funny. But it is incredibly serious because they were running around dealing with foreign policy, dealing with lives on the line in Ukraine, our security interests. The truth will out. And what’s remarkable is usually we have to wait a number of years before documents emerge, before people tell the truth. Everything is so sped up now that I suspect we’re going to know if not the whole story, we’re going to continue to learn more and more as this remarkable and incredibly complicated era unfolds.”

Comedian John Oliver mocked Trump’s Russia scandal as “stupid Watergate.”

See his comments below: