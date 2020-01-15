President Trump has now given us the ‘Drunk Watergate’: Presidential historian Jon Meacham
Presidential historian Jon Meacham compared President Donald Trump to previous presidents who have a group of advisers outside of the normal appointees. The problem with Trump’s, however, is that his group of advisers seem to be men at the bar of the Trump hotel.
In the cash of documents from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, it was discovered that a Republican Congressional candidate was messaging Parnas about possible henchmen that were tailing then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Robert Hyde is pictured with several members of Trump’s administration as well as a group of high-level Republicans in House and Senate leadership.
Parnas told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in an interview Wednesday that he didn’t think that Hyde was serious about the information regarding the stalking of Yovanovitch because Hyde tended to be drunk more often than not. Typically, according to Parnas, Hyde would appear at the Trump hotel, where he would drink so much that Parnas said he “never saw Hyde when he wasn’t drunk.”
“Reagan had the California kitchen cabinet. FDR had the brain trust. President Trump has given us now kind of a drunk Watergate,” Meacham said. “These folks, if it weren’t so serious it would be funny. But it is incredibly serious because they were running around dealing with foreign policy, dealing with lives on the line in Ukraine, our security interests. The truth will out. And what’s remarkable is usually we have to wait a number of years before documents emerge, before people tell the truth. Everything is so sped up now that I suspect we’re going to know if not the whole story, we’re going to continue to learn more and more as this remarkable and incredibly complicated era unfolds.”
Comedian John Oliver mocked Trump’s Russia scandal as “stupid Watergate.”
See his comments below:
President Trump has now given us the ‘Drunk Watergate’: Presidential historian Jon Meacham
Presidential historian Jon Meacham compared President Donald Trump to previous presidents who have a group of advisers outside of the normal appointees. The problem with Trump's, however, is that his group of advisers seem to be men at the bar of the Trump hotel.
In the cash of documents from Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas, it was discovered that a Republican Congressional candidate was messaging Parnas about possible henchmen that were tailing then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Robert Hyde is pictured with several members of Trump's administration as well as a group of high-level Republicans in House and Senate leadership.
Breaking Banner
‘Bill Barr can’t do a criminal investigation on a matter he’s involved in’: Ex-federal prosecutor calls for special prosecutor
Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance appeared on MSNBC in the wake of Rachel Maddow's interview with Lev Parnas. One of the shocking revelations was a link that Parnas provided about Attorney General Bill Barr being "in" on the Ukraine conspiracy.
One fact being lost in the conversation about the trunk-load of documents Parnas provided is that the Department of Justice has had the documents for three months as part of the Parnas indictment. At no time did Barr or any of his prosecutors indicate that the documents revealed evidence of an international conspiracy.
Breaking Banner
Internet breaks out with congratulations to ‘President Pelosi’ as Lev Parnas links Mike Pence to Trump’s Ukraine scandal
Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas spoke with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday, revealing a cash of information that linked Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to President Donald Trump's bribery scandal with Ukraine.
Given the involvement by Pence, it would mean that both the president and vice president could be impeached and removed from office in this scandal. While it isn't likely because Republicans have indicated they don't care what the evidence shows, it prompted many on Twitter to ask if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was ready to move over to the White House.