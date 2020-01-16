Quantcast
‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporter in Oval Office for grilling him on lies about Lev Parnas

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump snapped at CNN’s White House correspondent on Thursday after he repeatedly asked questions about Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal.

CNN’s Jim Acosta said that he asked the president about Parnas’ claim that Trump knew about his actions in Ukraine.

“Quiet,” Trump reportedly at one point.

Read some of the reports below.

Trump ridiculed as a ‘big baby’ for showing kids a map of 2016 results: ‘It’s his blankie’

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was blasted as a "baby" for apparently worrying about his legitimacy after two articles of impeachment were transmitted from the House of Representatives to the U.S. Senate.

During an Oval Office event on "constitutional prayer in public schools," Trump had a large map on his desk showing the 2016 election, with red showing areas won by Trump and blue showing areas won by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic Party nominee.

The map, however, is misleading as it shows the election results by area. But land does not vote, people do. And despite the largely-red map, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 by 2,868,686 votes.

Read some of the reports below.

Trump claims he doesn't know who Lev Parnas is and says he takes lots of pictures with people and has never spoken to Parnas. Trump once claimed he didn't have anything to do with the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The Lev Parnas interview is damning — but his documents are even worse for Trump: Former US Attorney

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas appeared on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Wednesday, and it's unclear if he will be called to testify in the Senate impeachment trial that begins Tuesday. According to former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, however, whatever Parnas says is not as important as the documents he submitted three months ago to the Department of Justice and to the House Intelligence Committee.

In an editorial column for the Washington Post, Litman explained that the documents are the "mother lode" of information and can't be dismissed as biased or under threat of prosecution. They're black and white documents.

Continue Reading
 
 
