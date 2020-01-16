‘Quiet!’ Trump snaps at reporter in Oval Office for grilling him on lies about Lev Parnas

President Donald Trump snapped at CNN’s White House correspondent on Thursday after he repeatedly asked questions about Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who has been implicated in the Ukraine scandal.

CNN’s Jim Acosta said that he asked the president about Parnas’ claim that Trump knew about his actions in Ukraine.

“Quiet,” Trump reportedly at one point.

Read some of the reports below.

Trump claims he doesn’t know who Lev Parnas is and says he takes lots of pictures with people and has never spoken to Parnas. Trump once claimed he didn’t have anything to do with the payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels. Pressed on the issue Trump demands the reporter be “quiet.” pic.twitter.com/PASdE2tEtg — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 16, 2020

Just asked Trump about Parnas claim that admin efforts in Ukraine were “all about 2020.” Trump insisted he’s only posed for photos with Parnas. Kept repeating that defense. Eventually told me to be “quiet.” Video coming… More to come… — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2020

Per WH pooler @debrajsaunders: Questions Parnas? “I don’t know him” except they had quick photo

“I meet thousands of people”

Told Acosta “quiet” “I will probably be going to Davos” — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) January 16, 2020

Trump to reporters in Oval Office on Lev Parnas: “I don’t believe I’ve ever spoken to him.” Says Parnas is part of a “big hoax” and that he doesn’t know him “at all” other than taking pictures together, per @MichaelCBender. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) January 16, 2020

Trump calls @RudyGiuliani one of the “great crimefighters” and a “very legitimate guy” but says he doesn’t know about his letter to Zelenskiy House Dems obtained from Lev Parnas. — Ben Siegel (@benyc) January 16, 2020

Trump continues to insist that he has no idea who Lev Parnas is: “Well, I don’t know him. I don’t know Parnas other than I guess I had pictures taken… I don’t know him at all, don’t know what he’s about. Don’t know where he comes from.” pic.twitter.com/Srl3iSo5LW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 16, 2020

