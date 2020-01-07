Rep. Ro Khanna moves to subpoena John Bolton for House testimony ‘this week or next’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Tuesday called for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify before a House committee.

Earlier this week, Bolton said in a statement that he would be willing to speak to Senate investigators if he was subpoenaed.

But Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has asserted that Bolton should not be allowed to testify before the Senate because he was not subpoenaed by the House during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“Now that John Bolton has said that he is open to testifying in the Senate, there’s no argument for why he shouldn’t testify from the House,” Khanna told MSNBC on Wednesday. “And it would help counter Rubio’s argument that we can’t consider [Bolton’s] testimony if the House doesn’t consider it.”

“We ought to do it,” he continued. “And we ought to get Bolton in here this week or next week and let the country hear what he has to say.”

Khanna said that Democratic lawmakers in the House are discussing a subpoena for Bolton.

“Bolton now is not going to have an excuse to avoid that testimony,” he said, “but it is something that is being discussed among colleagues.”

