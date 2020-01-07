Rep. Ro Khanna moves to subpoena John Bolton for House testimony ‘this week or next’
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) on Tuesday called for former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify before a House committee.
Earlier this week, Bolton said in a statement that he would be willing to speak to Senate investigators if he was subpoenaed.
But Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has asserted that Bolton should not be allowed to testify before the Senate because he was not subpoenaed by the House during the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“Now that John Bolton has said that he is open to testifying in the Senate, there’s no argument for why he shouldn’t testify from the House,” Khanna told MSNBC on Wednesday. “And it would help counter Rubio’s argument that we can’t consider [Bolton’s] testimony if the House doesn’t consider it.”
“We ought to do it,” he continued. “And we ought to get Bolton in here this week or next week and let the country hear what he has to say.”
Khanna said that Democratic lawmakers in the House are discussing a subpoena for Bolton.
“Bolton now is not going to have an excuse to avoid that testimony,” he said, “but it is something that is being discussed among colleagues.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Official UN probe of Suleimani assassination demanded by special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions
"Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough," said Agnes Callamard.
The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions on Monday called for an impartial probe into the legality of the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, warning that strongly worded denunciations from the international community are far from a sufficient response.
"Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough," Agnes Callamard tweeted in response to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres' call for deescalation of military tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Weinstein judge rejects jury delay following new charges
Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein argued Tuesday that separate sex crime charges in Los Angeles made it "impossible" to pick a fair and impartial jury for his high-profile New York trial.
The 67-year-old fallen movie producer was slapped with new charges in California on Monday just as his much-anticipated trial in a separate sexual abuse case kicked off in New York.
On day two of proceedings, the judge, Justice James Burke rejected a request by Weinstein's defense that jury selection due to start Tuesday be postponed.
Lawyer Arthur Aidala said the timing of the LA indictment was "unprecedented" and "incredibly prejudicial" to Weinstein, who is on trial over predatory sexual assault charges that carry life in prison.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren shuts down Meghan McCain’s Suleimani ranting on The View
Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned loud cheers from "The View" audience after she explained to co-host Meghan McCain why she had not changed her mind on President Donald Trump's order to assassinate an Iranian government official.
McCain pressed the Democratic presidential candidate to say whether Iranian general Qassim Suleimani was a terrorist, and suggested Warren had offered conflicting statements on the killing.
"You issued a statement calling Suleimani a murderer," McCain said. "Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, quote, an assassination of a senior foreign military official. This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops' deaths, carnage that we can't imagine ... I don't understand the flip-flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change."