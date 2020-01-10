Quantcast
Connect with us

Rep. Swalwell ridicules Pompeo’s definition of ‘imminent threat’ after contentious Iran press briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

Appearing on CNN right after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a fairly contentious press conference where the definition of “imminent” was debated, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) expressed a great deal of skepticism over Donald Trump’s administration’s evolving rationale for abruptly killing Iran military official Qassim Suleimani in Iraq.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Pompeo’s press conference he was pressed by CBS’s Paula Reid and, after he refused to elaborate by only offering that the government didn’t know precisely how the threat would pan out, Pompeo was grilled by the reporter who told him, “That’s not the definition of ‘imminent’.

Speaking with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Swalwell agreed.

“You were briefed in a classified setting and, since the president put this out there and Mike Pompeo has said that the threat was two embassies, did they tell you there was a threat to U.S. embassies in your briefing?” host Bolduan asked.

“No, it is not confusing to me, Kate, so I can’t go into specific details,” Swalwell began. “What I can tell you is consistently, in the multiple briefings I received intel on this they have not shown imminence. But they have also now consistently shown is that the president, whether it is on Russia, Ukraine or Iran, with this recent Wall Street Journal reporting, puts his interests above America’s interests.”

“Mike Pompeo said you all were told about what he’s laid out here. Let me play that for you,” the CNN host remarked before running a clip from Pompeo’s press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What you played earlier [a Fox News clip] with Mike Pompeo saying ‘I can’t say precisely when or where,’ that aligns with the lack of evidence that I have seen consistently and every brief I received in last week. I’ve been briefed multiple times from multiple briefers on this,” the lawmaker explained.

“Can all of these things be true? That they did not lay out when, they did not lay out where, but they did lay out that it was — that the threat included two U.S. embassies?” Bolduan pressed.

“I’ll say that’s not imminent then,” Swalwell elaborated. “The justification was that this was an imminent attack. Imminent means now, that’s what imminent means and they have not justified –.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike Pompeo was asked specifically by (CNN’s) Kaitlan Collins what is his definition of imminent and he said it is going to happen — that’s exactly what he said. Is that your definition of imminent?” Bolduan interupted.

“No,” Swalwell said with a small smile. “Because that’s also the definition of, you know, New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve 2020 is going to happen — it is just 350 some odd days away. That’s not imminent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was the justification they gave, and it’s not adding up now. And now, as the Wall Street Journal and others start to report, I fear this president acted out of his own political interests and jeopardized the national security of the United States, escalating the conflict,” he added.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has issued a formal apology for his inflammatory statement earlier in the week that Democrats are "in love with terrorists" -- and Trump supporters are not happy about it.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Collins expressed regret for claiming Democrats only opposed the president's assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani because they support terrorism.

"Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week," he said, before explaining his rationale for opposing Democrats' efforts to restrict Trump's ability to declare war against Iran. "I remain committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with my fellow citizens to keep all Americans safe."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Truly psychotic’: Mike Pompeo marks end of 2019 with days-late tweet boasting about family and slain foreign leaders

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confused social media users by marking the end of 2019 more than a week late with a bewildering photo montage.

The secretary of state shared eight photos of highlights from last year, 10 days into the new year -- including a shot of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, whose death President Donald Trump ordered two days into 2020.

Other photos showed Pompeo's family and dog, the slain ISIS leader Ab? Bakr al-Baghdadi, a map of Ukraine and singer Linda Ronstadt, who criticized the secretary of state for enabling Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘She impeached you’: Trump’s attack on Pelosi as ‘least successful Speaker in history’ instantly backfires

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's latest attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already backfired.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Trump said that Pelosi would go down as "the least successful Speaker in U.S. History," despite the fact that she has already succeeded in passing the 2009 economic stimulus bill, the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street regulation bill, and most recently the impeachment of Trump himself on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

She will go down as perhaps the least successful Speaker in U.S. History! https://t.co/aTCkFW3pr4

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image