Republicans join with Democrats in historic vote to rein in Trump and stop his war with Iran

Congress voted to check President Donald Trump’s war powers Thursday afternoon and members of both parties agreed to the measure. Eight Democrats voted against the measure and three Republicans and one Independent voted for it. The final vote county was 224 in favor and 194 against and 13 members not voting.

Much to Trump’s chagrin, Republicans said that the claim of an “imminent threat” was specious at best.

There have been many questions about whether the president was being truthful about the threat. In a press conference Thursday, Trump claimed that there was intelligence that Suleimani was about to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. But according to Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM), those briefing Senators never mentioned it.

Sen. Tom Udall says on #MTPdaily that yesterday's briefers did not say Soleimani had plans to blow up the US embassy — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) January 9, 2020

Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) both opposed the recent attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani. Lee, specifically, was bothered by Trump officials dismissing questions and saying that they couldn’t answer questions and officials should just trust them.

“The fact that there was nothing but a refusal to answer that question was perhaps the most deeply upsetting thing to me in that meeting,” Lee said.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce defender of the presidents, also said that he would vote for the Democratic measure, saying that he doesn’t support endless wars.