Republicans join with Democrats in historic vote to rein in Trump and stop his war with Iran

Congress voted to check President Donald Trump’s war powers Thursday afternoon and members of both parties agreed to the measure. Eight Democrats voted against the measure and three Republicans and one Independent voted for it. The final vote county was 224 in favor and 194 against and 13 members not voting.
Much to Trump’s chagrin, Republicans said that the claim of an “imminent threat” was specious at best.
There have been many questions about whether the president was being truthful about the threat. In a press conference Thursday, Trump claimed that there was intelligence that Suleimani was about to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. But according to Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM), those briefing Senators never mentioned it.
Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) both opposed the recent attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani. Lee, specifically, was bothered by Trump officials dismissing questions and saying that they couldn’t answer questions and officials should just trust them.
“The fact that there was nothing but a refusal to answer that question was perhaps the most deeply upsetting thing to me in that meeting,” Lee said.
Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fierce defender of the presidents, also said that he would vote for the Democratic measure, saying that he doesn’t support endless wars.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.