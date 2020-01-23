Rudy Giuliani mocked for comparing Trump’s obstruction of documents to George Washington

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to defend his client with a novel comparison: Trump’s obstruction of document and witness production to Congress is basically the same as when George Washington signed the treaty that restored diplomatic relations with the British:

Democrats act like executive privilege was invented by @realDonaldTrump. Either their ignorance or perversity ignores the historical reality that was created when George Washington refused to turn over any doc’s underlying the Jay Treaty… — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

…In 1787 members of the House threatened to impeach Washington. However, in those days House members respected the constitutional restrictions and the attempt was reversed. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

Giuliani was promptly deluged with scorn from Twitter users, many of whom pointed out that executive privilege over sensitive parts of diplomatic negotiation is completely different than blocking documents and witnesses to cover up alleged abuse of power. Other commenters pointed out that Washington did not actually refuse to provide documents to Congress:

You can’t claim executive privilege to cover up a crime. Ask the courts! — Tracy 🤘🏻🤷🏻‍♀️ (@chesse317) January 23, 2020

No administration, but @realDonaldTrump has ever flat out denied to provide any documents or cooperation in a Congressional hearing. NONE! NOT EVEN NIXON! pic.twitter.com/cyrFtxl9w0 — Search your conscience 'Truth is Truth' (@LadieTee7) January 23, 2020

Did Washington ever insert executive privilege when he was trying to have the French or British interfere in our elections and attack his political opponents, because that would not be covered under executive privilege or classified documents that pertain to criminal activity — Scott French (@ScottFr48503346) January 23, 2020

Executive privilege does not protect criminal activity or documents and witnesses regarding criminal activity. How did you even pass the bar? — TheClayEngineer (@engineer_clay) January 23, 2020

Trump never declared any privilege. IF YOU DON’T KNOW, NOW YOU KNOW. pic.twitter.com/2dYkhnIexC — jeff heisler (@jrheisler) January 23, 2020

Mayor McCheese: Democrats aren't questioning the concept of executive privilege. They are questioning the idea of ABSOLUTE executive privilege. Nuance isn't your strength.

Then again, you don't have many strengths at all.

Unless one counts yelling and screaming like a madman. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) January 23, 2020

No one has ever abused executive privilege like Trump, 1st of all. 2nd, your “client” has no respect for the constitution (he can’t even name ONE amendment on his own) so why should it protect him? That’s akin to physically abusing your own parent only to then ask for allowance. — Joy Awakuni-Gonzalez (@joyt_reborn) January 23, 2020

Love this. Being your own lawyer always works in the court of law. Thank God you will be tried in an actual court. Not the #GOPCorruptionOverCountry #ShamTrial #GOPCoverup I hope you have good security. This is way worse than the Italian Mob. — Critical thinker. Intolerant of bullies. (@poppyculture181) January 23, 2020