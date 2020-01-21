Rudy Giuliani throws Lev Parnas under the bus: ‘I was misled by him’

Rudy Giuliani distanced himself on Fox News from his indicted associate Lev Parnas.

Parnas has claimed in recent interviews that he helped Giuliani carry out a pressure campaign against Ukraine, but President Donald Trump’s personal attorney tried to put daylight between himself and his former henchman, reported Axios.

“Lev is someone I’m — I was close to,” Giuliani told “The Ingraham Angle.” “Obviously, I was misled by him. I feel very bad. I was godfather to his child and spent a lot of time … I still feel sorry for him.”

He declined to address Parnas’ claims but insisted those allegations were untrue.

“I’m not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many,” Giuliani said. “If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it.”

“I will not be sucked into a point-by-point response — which I am ready to give in great detail in front of Congress or a court, in which it will turn out that he lied multiple times,” he added.