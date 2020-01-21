Rudy Giuliani throws Lev Parnas under the bus: ‘I was misled by him’

Rudy Giuliani distanced himself on Fox News from his indicted associate Lev Parnas.
Parnas has claimed in recent interviews that he helped Giuliani carry out a pressure campaign against Ukraine, but President Donald Trump’s personal attorney tried to put daylight between himself and his former henchman, reported Axios.
“Lev is someone I’m — I was close to,” Giuliani told “The Ingraham Angle.” “Obviously, I was misled by him. I feel very bad. I was godfather to his child and spent a lot of time … I still feel sorry for him.”
He declined to address Parnas’ claims but insisted those allegations were untrue.
“I’m not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many,” Giuliani said. “If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it.”
“I will not be sucked into a point-by-point response — which I am ready to give in great detail in front of Congress or a court, in which it will turn out that he lied multiple times,” he added.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.