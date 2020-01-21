Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani throws Lev Parnas under the bus: ‘I was misled by him’

Published

24 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani distanced himself on Fox News from his indicted associate Lev Parnas.

Parnas has claimed in recent interviews that he helped Giuliani carry out a pressure campaign against Ukraine, but President Donald Trump’s personal attorney tried to put daylight between himself and his former henchman, reported Axios.

“Lev is someone I’m — I was close to,” Giuliani told “The Ingraham Angle.” “Obviously, I was misled by him. I feel very bad. I was godfather to his child and spent a lot of time … I still feel sorry for him.”

He declined to address Parnas’ claims but insisted those allegations were untrue.

“I’m not going to respond to him for each and every one of the misrepresentations he’s made, because there are so many,” Giuliani said. “If I’m called as a witness, I’m prepared to do it.”

“I will not be sucked into a point-by-point response — which I am ready to give in great detail in front of Congress or a court, in which it will turn out that he lied multiple times,” he added.


Christian fanatics, TV showboats and corrupt clowns: Donald Trump’s defense team is amazing — but not in a good way

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

The impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump begins on Tuesday morning. If you've been closely following the Trump saga since he came down his golden escalator and declared his candidacy, as I have, you are not terribly surprised that it has come to this. Unfortunately, most of us who could see how he might seduce the faction of the country that had been primed for a demagogue like him over the past several decades also overestimated the patriotism of Republican officials, many of whom made it clear in the beginning that they knew what he was and have since rolled over for him like trained poodles. That phenomenon is what will determine the eventual outcome of the trial we are about to witness.

McConnell frantic Trump will do something to derail speedy impeachment trial before another bombshell hits: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 21, 2020

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has multiple reasons for hoping to get the impeachment trial of Donald Trump over with as quickly as possible including the fear that more bombshells are about to drop or the president may stick his nose in the proceedings and disrupt the whole process.

With McConnell proposing the rules of engagement late Monday night -- which will be debated by the Senate and voted upon -- the Republican leadership wants the trial over quickly in the hopes it will not inflict too much damage on embattled GOP senators facing tough re-election prospects already with Trump likely at the head of the ticket.

