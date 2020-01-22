Quantcast
Connect with us

Rudy Giuliani urged Justice Dept to go easy on wealthy Venezuelan client: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani told U.S. prosecutors that his wealthy Venezuelan client deserved leniency in a criminal investigation, according to his indicted associate Lev Parnas and others.

Alejandro Betancourt, who’s reportedly an unindicted co-conspirator in a money laundering case, introduced President Donald Trump’s lawyer to the father of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido, reported Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Betancourt told Guiliani at a meeting in Spain that he secretly bankrolled Guaido’s efforts to take over leadership of Venezuela, according to four people familiar with the situation.

The Venezuelan businessman hoped that would help Giuliani persuade Trump’s Justice Department to drop the money laundering and bribery case against him in Florida, the sources said.

The president’s personal attorney urged officials at the Justice Department to go easy on Betancourt, according to Parnas and another person with direct knowledge.

Parnas told Reuters that Giuliani told him about the meeting soon afterward, and he and the other person said the president’s lawyer told prosecutors that Betancourt was helping U.S. interests by funding Guaido’s political efforts.

“Lev Parnas has no right to be talking about that meeting,” Giuliani told Reuters. “It was a confidential meeting — if it did happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lev Parnas’s credibility is worth nothing,” Giuliani added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Get ready for Enron II: Republicans are re-opening the energy market to underhanded dealing

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

Neil Chatterjee, head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, is taking our nation back to pre-Enron days when the commission was so weak it didn’t even explicitly prohibit manipulating energy markets.

Under Chatterjee, a former Mitch McConnell aide, the number of new investigations was halved – to 12 – in fiscal 2019, compared with the previous year. The commission reached just two settlement agreements for $14 million, a sixth or less of the annual average for penalties since 2007.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Newly released emails show White House prepared to freeze Ukraine aid hours before Trump’s phone call

Published

46 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

White House budget officials were preparing to freeze aid to Ukraine the night before President Donald Trump's infamous July 25 phone call to the country's new president, according to newly released emails.

The Office of Management and Budget handed over nearly 200 pages of records related to the president's actions toward Ukraine to the transparency group American Oversight, and one of the heavily redacted emails from July 24 shows OMB officials shared a “Ukraine Prep Memo” with Michael Duffey, reported CNN.

Continue Reading
 

Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter

Trump impeachment trial: 4 stories from first day spell doom for Mitch McConnell

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

If the score was kept for the first day of the impeachment trial, it would show hefty losses for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

As Former Special Counsel for the Department of Defense, Ryan Goodman, pointed out, four major headlines perfectly reflect the cracks in the strangle-hold McConnell has had on his party.

First, McConnell was forced to change the impeachment hearing rules. After a huge uprising by Americans demanding to be able to watch the impeachment trial during normal human hours, senators told McConnell he'd lost the votes to hold proceedings after midnight.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image