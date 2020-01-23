Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani was passed over as lawyer for impeachment trial — but scored a podcast as a consolation prize

Published

1 hour ago

on

Controversial former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was passed over for an official role as defense counsel in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

But Giuliani is still seeking to insert himself in the trial, even though he is an alleged co-conspirator in the acts for which Trump has been impeached.

Giuliani took to his Twitter account with a whataboutism defense, claiming that Democrats were actually at fault in Ukraine — even though Trump was impeached for being suckered by another unfounded conspiracy theory involving Ukraine.

Giulaini also hyped an upcoming podcast, claiming Trump’s actions are “unimpeachable.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet cheers as Val Demings lays out President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing in powerful speech

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

On the third night of the impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) stood up and forcefully laid out President Donald Trump's misconduct in Ukraine on the floor of the Senate.

Demings, a former police chief and a longtime voice for the president's removal, was roundly cheered on by commenters on Twitter:

I had never heard of Rep. Val Demings of Florida, until now on @NPR, but man, #valdemings for President. She was fantastic. Excellent speech. @RepValDemings #impeachment

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Even Ronald Reagan speechwriter Peggy Noonan agrees the Senate must call witnesses

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

In a Thursday evening column, far-right commentator Peggy Noonan agreed that there should be witnesses called in the impeachment trial.

CNN capitol correspondent Manu Raju reported late in the evening that Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was leaning against calling witnesses because it would be opposed by the White House and they will fight it at all costs.

The comments drew anger from CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin and former Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein, who explained this is exactly what President Donald Trump wants.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-ambassador flattens Republican Marsha Blackburn’s attacks on Iraq veteran

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, attacked Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) during the Thursday evening session of the impeachment trial.

Blackburn, who was supposed to be listening to the case on the Senate floor, instead, left to tweet attacks on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and others who criticized her for not paying attention to the trial.

https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1220511930101772289

Continue Reading
 
 
