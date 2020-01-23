Rudy Giuliani was passed over as lawyer for impeachment trial — but scored a podcast as a consolation prize

Controversial former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was passed over for an official role as defense counsel in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

But Giuliani is still seeking to insert himself in the trial, even though he is an alleged co-conspirator in the acts for which Trump has been impeached.

Giuliani took to his Twitter account with a whataboutism defense, claiming that Democrats were actually at fault in Ukraine — even though Trump was impeached for being suckered by another unfounded conspiracy theory involving Ukraine.

Starting tomorrow we will begin cracking through the Swamp media’s cover-up of TOP level Democrats selling their public office, resulting in multi-millions, in Ukraine and the conspired attempt with foreign officials to “destroy” the Trump candidacy. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020

Giulaini also hyped an upcoming podcast, claiming Trump’s actions are “unimpeachable.”

My 1st podcast will be a conclusive demonstration of the illicit Democrat impeachment for non-impeachable, and entirely proper, conduct. #UnimpeachablePhonecall — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 23, 2020