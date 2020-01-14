‘Rudy Giuliani’s colleague Parnas proving the whole impeachment case’: Shocked internet responds to new document dump

The House Intelligence Committee is releasing new documents that were given to them from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas, who indicted late last year.

One note, scribbled on Ritz-Carlton paper appears to be reminders for how to proceed on the conspiracy involving President Donald Trump’s bribe to Ukraine.

One page of the notes specifically reminds to “do my magic,” which was among the many things questioned by those reading the news about it.

“If you have to write a note to self saying “do my magic,” maybe you need to rethink things,” said Bloomberg reporter Ryan Beckwith.

If you have to write a note to self saying "do my magic," maybe you need to rethink things pic.twitter.com/gr1G0ql8A7 — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 14, 2020

You can see other responses and more new information below:

Notably, the history books will record Lev Parnas as being more courageous and patriotic than @AmbJohnBolton. 🇺🇸 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 14, 2020

I’ve only just started scrolling through these documents from Lev Parnas but, um, holy shit these look fucking horrible for Trump!https://t.co/7hjlYejEfr — Uncle Blazer (@blakesmustache) January 14, 2020

The removal of Yovanovitch was always a sign this was a real conspiracy in pursuit of an illicit end, not a case of mere haphazard, fitfully-expressed wishes of Trump. Yovanovitch stood in the way of effectuating the conspiracy. And she was removed at the direction of Trump. https://t.co/UnQKDFGjBJ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 14, 2020

Incidentally, if you think it is improbable people in a criminal conspiracy would write something like that down, let me introduce you to a little group of people I like to call "clients" — EminentHat (@Popehat) January 14, 2020

.@RudyGiuliani in a May 10th letter to Zelensky: "In my capacity as a personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent, I request a meeting with you on this upcoming Monday, May 13th or Tuesday May 14th." — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) January 14, 2020

In documents just released by the House Intel Committee, we have Rudy Giuliani’s colleague Lev Parnas proving the whole case pic.twitter.com/9dgJIdVwf4 — [email protected] (@TheGlare_TM) January 14, 2020

Jay Sekulow is one of Trump's impeachment defense lawyers. Turns out Sekulow is also a material witness, if not collaborator, to the underlying impeachable offense https://t.co/5usrWvZbHs — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 14, 2020

wow … the #ParnasDocs include this previously undisclosed letter from May from @RudyGiuliani to President Zelensky requesting a mtg with him in his capacity as "personal counsel to @realDonaldTrump" … House GOPers wanted a "fact-based, first-hand witness" – here's one for ya! pic.twitter.com/ULR7dK60wQ — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 14, 2020

“I have a great fondness for your country and have visited there often,” Giuliani wrote to President-elect Zelenskiy https://t.co/qUzjYSTZ97 — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) January 14, 2020

Included in the evidence just produced by House Intel is an email from Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow to his former attorney John Dowd saying POTUS has agreed to Dowd representing Giuliani associates Parnas & Fruman (note – Dowd no longer represents the two men) pic.twitter.com/HukSTUxrCx — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 14, 2020

I cannot get over the fact that this is a tape released by a defense attorney for Lev Parnas. It made my week and it dropped on a Monday. pic.twitter.com/PoskMrmusA — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 14, 2020

Rudy Giuliani text: "Gave Jay your number." In the follow up text, Giuliani appears to share Trump's attorney Jay Sekolow's contact information with Parnas, via a Global Energy Producers email address. Live thread on the just-released trove. pic.twitter.com/j6JtsSxTed — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) January 14, 2020

Lev Parnas' attorney tweeted an MC Hammer video last night, and it's already gotten a million views. Donald Trump tweeted a Nickelback video, and Nickelback made him take it down. pic.twitter.com/BAqswxtQFM — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 14, 2020

Parnas was asked to “do my magic and cut deal.” Who instructed him to cut a deal? What type of deal? Why use Parnas? https://t.co/0wghHu1iuQ — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 14, 2020

cf. “I would like you to do us a favor though” pic.twitter.com/JUnTfDzvEh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

