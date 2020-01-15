Russian PM resigns after Putin proposes changes that would make him ‘leader for life’
Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has resigned, along with the entire Russian government.
Medvedev, who was considered a possible successor to Russian president Vladimir Putin, will resign immediately along with the rest of the Russian cabinet and become deputy head of the security council.
Dmitry Medvedev – seen by many as the only acceptable candidate to succeed Putin as a weakened president – just announced the entire Russian cabinet is resigning immediately. Medvedev will become deputy head of the security council, which could be a promotion or demotion.
— max seddon (@maxseddon) January 15, 2020
Putin on Wednesday proposed a referendum on a package of reforms to Russia’s constitution that would strengthen parliament, fueling speculation about his political future after 20 years in power.
The 67-year-old Putin’s fourth Kremlin term is set to expire in 2024.