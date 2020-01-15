Quantcast
Russian PM resigns after Putin proposes changes that would make him ‘leader for life’

2 hours ago

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has resigned, along with the entire Russian government.

Medvedev, who was considered a possible successor to Russian president Vladimir Putin, will resign immediately along with the rest of the Russian cabinet and become deputy head of the security council.

Putin on Wednesday proposed a referendum on a package of reforms to Russia’s constitution that would strengthen parliament, fueling speculation about his political future after 20 years in power.

The 67-year-old Putin’s fourth Kremlin term is set to expire in 2024.


