Quantcast
Connect with us

Secret recording features Trump falsely claiming that weed makes people ‘lose IQ points’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that marijuana makes people “lose IQ points” in a secret recording released by indicted former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Parnas released the recording, which captured more than one hour of conversation at a private donor dinner with Trump in 2018, to show that the president told him that he would fire then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. But the recording, which was apparently captured by Parnas’ indicted associate Igor Fruman, also featured Trump discussing Kim Jong Un’s golf game, the European Union trying to “screw the United States,” the 2016 election . . . and his views on marijuana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas, who has business interests in the marijuana industry, pressed Trump during the dinner about allowing legal marijuana businesses to have access to banks.

“Mr. President, have you thought about allowing banking in some of these states that allow cannabis?” Parnas asked.

“Cannabis? Well, look. You’re talking about marijuana, right?” Trump replied. “Why? You can’t do banking there?”

“That’s the biggest problem … It’s so important,” Parnas said.

“I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” Trump responded. “Do you think the whole marijuana thing is a good thing?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas said marijuana legalization was a “tremendous movement,” which could help Trump in the midterms.

“In Colorado, they have more accidents,” Trump said. “It does cause an IQ problem. You lose IQ points.”

Parnas pointed out how marijuana can help opioid addicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s actually good for opioids?” Trump asked.

“I’ll say this,” Donald Trump Jr. interjected. “Between that and alcohol, as far as I’m concerned, alcohol does much more damage. You don’t see people beating their wives on marijuana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s comments came under fire from marijuana advocates, who noted that the National Institute on Drug Abuse has concluded that there is not “a causal relationship between marijuana use and IQ loss.”

“Trump’s remarks simply reveal that he is out of touch, given that the majority of Americans support marijuana legalization for both medical and adult use,” the Drug Policy Alliance’s Sheila Vakharia told Marijuana Moment. “The evidence is clear from the dozens of states that have legalized medical and adult use — the sky isn’t falling and the kids are alright.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What truly causes a decline in an individual’s intelligence is adhering to false Reefer Madness rhetoric that flies in the face of available science,” Erik Altieri, the executive director of NORML, added. “If President Trump truly believes that responsible marijuana use by adults leads to a loss of IQ points, we suggest he immediately consults his physician to see if he is suffering from this affliction or at the very least consults the wide body of available research that debunks this old talking point.”

Parnas, who was a major supporter of Trump, donated to his campaign and hung out at his parties, was indicted alongside Fruman for allegedly funneling foreign money to Republicans, including a $325,000 contribution to a pro-Trump super PAC. Parnas claimed that he was so upset by Trump’s claim that he did not know him that he fired his lawyer, former Trump attorney John Dowd, and agreed to cooperate with impeachment investigators. Parnas released the recording along with thousands of documents, photos, videos and text messages to the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump again claimed last week that he did not know Parnas before the former Giuliani associate released the audio of their extensive conversation.

“I don’t know him, other than he’s sort of like a groupie. He shows up at fundraisers. I don’t know anything about him,” Trump said, despite appearing at numerous events with Parnas. “Parnas, I don’t know, other than he probably contributed to the campaign along with tens of thousands of other people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas, who played a key role in Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine that sparked Trump’s impeachment, told CNN that he “went from being a top donor being at all the events,” to “becoming a close friend of Rudy Giuliani, to eventually becoming his ally and his asset on the ground in Ukraine.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts explain how Trump team’s defense against the Bolton bombshell is blowing up in the president’s face

Published

40 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Should former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial? This question has loomed over the entire proceedings, given Bolton's key role in the events in question, but it garnered heightened urgency when a report broke recently in the New York Times revealing that the ex-Trump aide would likely confirm the core of the Democrats' case against the president.

It still seems Republicans may succeed in quashing any demands for witnesses like Bolton. But as Trump and his attorney responded to the release of Bolton bombshell, they actually strengthened the case for having him testify rather than weakening it. Even if the GOP successfully brings the trial to a swift close, their having accidentally strengthened the case for witnesses may hurt the legitimacy of the Senate's proceedings and undermined Trump's inevitable claims of exoneration.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump argues John Bolton should have complained when he was ‘very publicly terminated’

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at his former National Security Advisor in a tweet that was sent after midnight.

"Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this 'nonsense' a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!" Trump argued.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1222385653029261312

Trump has seemed increasingly nervous about Bolton testifying in his Senate impeachment trial.

Here are some of this recent social media musings on the subject:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1221764212873224193

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.

Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.

"Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence," Bondy posted on Twitter.

Bondy has been pushing a "Let Lev Speak" message on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/josephabondy/status/1222368444194197504

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image