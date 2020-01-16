‘She’s on the way to losing’: Internet blasts ‘snarling Trumpist’ Martha McSally for flipping out on reporter and then doubling down on her insults

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) fled CNN reporter Manu Raju as he was asking her about the new findings revealed by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Instead of answering questions, or politely saying she can’t talk at the moment, McSally attacked Raju as a “liberal hack” and stormed off. He was asking her if the new evidence should be included as part of the trial.

The moment was posted to Twitter by Raju and then retweeted by McSally, who, again, called Raju a liberal hack on Twitter.

McSally is in a difficult election race, where she’s currently losing to astronaut Mark Kelly. She was appointed to her seat after losing the Senate race in Arizona in 2018.

It comes on the heels of Senators being given a flashcard with key phrases to use when trying to avoid reporters. Most of the things on the card involve the phrases “please excuse me,” and explanations of why they need to rush away. “You’re a liberal hack,” doesn’t appear. It’s unknown why the Senate felt the need to print such cards and Senators were unfamiliar with ways to politely excuse themselves.

Senators have been given a flashcard with suggested phrases to use to avoid reporters, per @caitlinconant and @Grace_Segers https://t.co/RVocWmrgq5 pic.twitter.com/1ANboUSVvB — Melissa Quinn (@MelissaQuinn97) January 16, 2020

You can see the mockery of McSally in the tweets below:

The people who elected Martha McSally must be so disappointed. Oh wait. No one elected Martha McSally. pic.twitter.com/PCRrS94och — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 16, 2020

McSally faces a tough election for the seat she was appointed to after losing to Kyrsten Sinema in 2018. She's polling behind former astronaut and Gabby Giffords hubby Mark Kelly https://t.co/yjKhjwJBNN … Reflexive Trumpism in swing state AZ might not be her best look. https://t.co/vRId75lSOK — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 16, 2020

A strange answer to a great reporter asking a question that literally every senator si getting asked. Also: Not how McSally’s predecessor — John McCain — treated @mkraju https://t.co/LVxvqyVRqm https://t.co/Z0WTROcT4a — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 16, 2020

McSally is supposed to represent ALL of Arizona and take her job as an impeachment juror seriously-clearly she can't do either and can't even maintain a basic level of professionalism. Join me in donating to her opponent Mark Kelly @ShuttleCDRKelly here: https://t.co/uXNdX56nMv https://t.co/pnqWAm9g3Z — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 16, 2020

Weird how all the participation award haters never mention that Martha McSally was given a Senate seat after being the first Republican to lose a US Senate race in Arizona since 1988. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) January 16, 2020

Remember when Martha McSally was hailed as a bipartisan hero when she curled up with her adorable golden retriever to concede in 2018? Now she is a snarling Trumpist. @manuraju is incredibly fair. She had no business insulting him that way. https://t.co/VA6undzbEK — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 16, 2020

Instead of answering a serious question about impeachment, Republican Senator Martha McSally calls Manu Raju “a liberal hack.” If the law is on your side, pound the law. If the facts are on your side, pound the facts. If neither is on your side, pound the reporter? https://t.co/18R9vmoiAJ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 16, 2020

Even if Raju were a “liberal hack”—which he isn’t!—the question is one that every reporter should be asking every senator. McSally’s response is just a non sequitur in service of a dodge. https://t.co/kl1q1hMEms — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) January 16, 2020

how many people in US history have only served as US Senator for 2 yrs? McSally's going to join that very small club https://t.co/Rcixa1sLyp — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 16, 2020

How much criminality are Republicans willing to absorb, embrace & try to sell to the public as "nothing to see here?" This is where Rs are now. McSally, reeking of guilt says what all they know- it's a dead end & Rs are complicit by defending a criminal- so she lashes out at Manu https://t.co/tuZFbsARfx — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) January 16, 2020

A simple, fair question that McSally should have answered but could have dodged politely if she wanted. The vast majority of Americans have no opportunity to ask their representative or senator direct questions like this and have to rely on the press to do that for them. https://t.co/dS9auZt0rS — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) January 16, 2020

Instead of getting things done for Arizona voters, @SenMcSallyAZ is on Twitter name-calling and dodging accountability. Arizona rejected Martha McSally in 2018 and they can vote her out this November. Donate to her Democratic challenger now: https://t.co/X6g3MsVMq0 https://t.co/vlih1tPguX — Swing Left (@swingleft) January 16, 2020

Martha McSally just shit her pants publicly when asked a simple question on impeachment by CNN. Here is an ad running on TV in Arizona. Retweet. pic.twitter.com/ly2VfTrbRL — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 16, 2020

Good grief. McSally doesn’t even realize how bad she looks here. @mkraju is one of the best Hill reporters in Washington. https://t.co/Y7AEyO7dAU — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 16, 2020

Fun Fact: McSally has never won a statewide election in Arizona https://t.co/JyNInHKj9C — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) January 16, 2020

This is easily interpreted: Martha McSally is feeling the heat. She's getting pressured on Impeachment. She sees she's being out-polled and out-fundraised by @ShuttleCDRKelly for the 2020 #AZSen election. She knows she's on her way to losing. And now she's lashing out. https://t.co/0qwMOahUCl — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) January 16, 2020

This is pathetic. I used to like McSally as a veteran but she is just another cowardly Senator now forfeiting her oath of office to avoid mean tweets. https://t.co/Ewwjbri3O5 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) January 16, 2020

McSally is described by many as a "centrist" in the Republican party. This is just one example of how far to the right the GOP has moved. Yet somehow, the media NEVER talks about that while they constantly decry Democrats 'moving too far to the left.' https://t.co/P9Z3EBNK1K — Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 16, 2020

Wow. What rude, horrible woman. Pretty ironic that McSally chose to lash out at @mkraju, who's always respectful and whose twitter avi just happens to be a pic of him and Sen. McCain. — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 16, 2020

Tells you a little something about how McSally views her re-election race, and the decision to moderate & play for independents, or hug Trump and hope to juice the base… https://t.co/cvZHcMXmsq — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 16, 2020

https://twitter.com/nancylevine/status/1217845982458601473