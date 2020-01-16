Quantcast
Connect with us

‘She’s on the way to losing’: Internet blasts ‘snarling Trumpist’ Martha McSally for flipping out on reporter and then doubling down on her insults

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) fled CNN reporter Manu Raju as he was asking her about the new findings revealed by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Instead of answering questions, or politely saying she can’t talk at the moment, McSally attacked Raju as a “liberal hack” and stormed off. He was asking her if the new evidence should be included as part of the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment was posted to Twitter by Raju and then retweeted by McSally, who, again, called Raju a liberal hack on Twitter.

McSally is in a difficult election race, where she’s currently losing to astronaut Mark Kelly. She was appointed to her seat after losing the Senate race in Arizona in 2018.

It comes on the heels of Senators being given a flashcard with key phrases to use when trying to avoid reporters. Most of the things on the card involve the phrases “please excuse me,” and explanations of why they need to rush away. “You’re a liberal hack,” doesn’t appear. It’s unknown why the Senate felt the need to print such cards and Senators were unfamiliar with ways to politely excuse themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the mockery of McSally in the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/nancylevine/status/1217845982458601473


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]ry.com.
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump favorite for Supreme Court argues that juries should consult God on verdicts

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

A deeply conservative judge who's on President Donald Trump's short list of potential Supreme Court nominees holds highly unusual views on religion's role in the courts.

Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a lengthy dissent last week in a Florida case that so alarmed another conservative judge on the panel that she then wrote a less radical concurrence to his message that God can instruct juries, reported Slate.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House counsel Cipollone’s defense of Trump in impeachment trial could put his legal career in jeopardy

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

According to an attorney on CNN, White House Counsel Pasquale "Pat" Cipollone will be under intense scrutiny as he defends Donald Trump in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial that could lead to the president's ouster from the Oval Office.

Speaking with CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer, CNN legal analyst Michael Gerhardt said the Senate trial is in many ways different than a regular courtroom trial and that could present pitfalls for Cipollone which could impact his future as an attorney.

"This is not like in a courtroom, this is political theater," Gerhardt began. "Sometimes it's not about the law, it's about the facts. So what kind of lawyer can come into this and be honest in talking about a defense of the president of the United States?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘She’s on the way to losing’: Internet blasts ‘snarling Trumpist’ Martha McSally for flipping out on reporter and then doubling down on her insults

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) fled CNN reporter Manu Raju as he was asking her about the new findings revealed by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

Instead of answering questions, or politely saying she can't talk at the moment, McSally attacked Raju as a "liberal hack" and stormed off. He was asking her if the new evidence should be included as part of the trial.

The moment was posted to Twitter by Raju and then retweeted by McSally, who, again, called Raju a liberal hack on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image