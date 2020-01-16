WATCH: Vulnerable GOP senator flips out when CNN asks her about new Lev Parnas bombshells

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was confronted with recent evidence about President Donald Trump’s role in the Ukraine scandal and it didn’t go well.

When CNN’s Manu Raju asked her if she would consider the trove of documents released by Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas. Instead of having a rational conversation about facts and information, McSally snapped at the reporter and refused to speak to him.

“You’re a liberal hack! I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack,” she said, according to Raju. She then walked into a Senate hearing room.

McSally is in a tough election. She was appointed to the post after losing her race in 2019. McSally now faces off against astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) who was attacked and shot during a town hall. The Senate seat was previously held by the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), though McSally’s poll numbers are not looking good.

Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican facing a difficult election race, lashed out when I asked if she would consider new evidence as part of the Senate trial. “You’re a liberal hack – I’m not talking to you. You’re a liberal hack.” She then walked into a hearing room. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2020

