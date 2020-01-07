‘Soldiers’ deaths are on YOU’: Furious internet goes on full attack against Trump after US air base bombed

The military bases that President Donald Trump visited over Christmas has been hit by dozens of missiles from Iran, according to reports from multiple news outlets. Iran state television is saying that it was part of the revenge mission for Trump killing one of their top generals.

Many online blamed Trump for the attack, after Trump killed their general, pulled out of the treaty and threatened to bomb 52 different places in Iran, including cultural sites. Trump ultimately backtracked on the cultural sites once he learned it would classify as war crimes.

See the responses below:

People are under attack and their lives are at risk. No cheerleading. No begging for more attacks. This is serious adult stuff. Pray for those in harms way bc being bombarded with 1500lb High explosives are not a game. https://t.co/ixvQuvrNo3 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 8, 2020

Iranian official tweets flag just after strikes, mirroring move Trump made after Suleimani strike Thursday. https://t.co/8L5v8vGVfu — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 8, 2020

Breaking: A rocket (likely Iranian) has targeted a US target in Erbil but it has reportedly been thwarted by an anti-rocket machine gun/missile. pic.twitter.com/bmzeNpXY6A — Abdulla Hawez (@abdullahawez) January 7, 2020

U.S. defense official confirms that Al Asad air base in Iraq's Anbar province has been hit by at least six rockets tonight. Additional details unclear. But very credible source. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 7, 2020

If the reports are true about Al Asad and Trump follows through on a promise for once in his life with the 52 locations… We are all officially fucked. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 7, 2020

Al Asad is the base Trump visited in 2018, and the one he said Iraq would have to pay for if they make us leave. https://t.co/DfQzC75v12 — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 7, 2020

"You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes" This terrifying, avoidable situation in Al Asad is 100% due to the incompetence and selfishness of Trump and the complicity of the Republican party.#ResignTrump pic.twitter.com/dthR4YDVt4 — LibertyForAll (@Pearl1776) January 7, 2020

Evidently, Trump decided that hurting people by tearing apart the ACA, cancelling aid programs and caging children at the border wasn't enough, so now he wants to start a war. Hey Trump, the Al Asad strikes and the soldiers' deaths as a result, if there are any, are on you. YOU! — Gabe1972 (@GabeU1972) January 8, 2020

A war has been started and Al Asad has been attacked because @realDonaldTrump got impeached and his fragile ego couldn’t handle it. — The Vanilla Gorilla 🦍 (@FreakyFrog44) January 7, 2020

Under President Trump, There was an attack on Al Asad. This is only the beginning of open warfare with Iran, and it’s all because of Trump’s desire for a power. He didn’t conform with the Iran nuclear deal because he can’t stand anything instilled by the Obama administration. https://t.co/eLmxFYMaoV — – (@jpdenic) January 8, 2020

Al Asad being hit is just the beginning of MORE troubling times. Trump you dummy. You are jump starting WWIII….how dare you! pic.twitter.com/O5Ans1aoEx — Never need a bitch, I’m what a bitch needs (@Quotemeorelse) January 7, 2020

Praying that the initial news reports that Iran fired rockets or missiles at the Al Asad base in Iraq where American troops are stationed are wrong. This would be the excuse Trump needs to start a war against Iran like a modern day Pearl Harbor. Hope Iran isn’t this fucking dumb. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 8, 2020

We would not be talking about Al Asad if Trump had not escalated tensions with Iran and stayed in the Iran Nuclear Deal Treaty. The blood of our troops is just as much on his hands and every asshole on FOX who told him to do it as the Iranians. — Deon (@DBF_NYC) January 8, 2020

Hoping all of our brave troops stationed at Al Asad have survived this senseless attack. Trump would rather sacrifice American lives than face his own crimes. Sad. — The Regal Beagle (@JohnnyBiggsUSA) January 8, 2020

Trump and Mike Pompeo started a war so he could avoid impeachment. And now there's a report that multiple missiles have been launched at the US base in Iraq, including the al Asad airbase. This is absolutely terrible. Let's all take a moment and pray for our soldiers. — Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) January 7, 2020