Stephen King offers $75,000 for White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham to do her job

The White House has been widely criticized for failing to effectively communicate President Donald Trump’s views on hostilities with Iran that have been going on inside Iraq.

Nicolle Wallace, who once served as White House communications director in the George W. Bush administration, described the confusion as a “messaging fog of war.”

Much of the criticism was directed at White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has refused to hold daily press briefings — despite that being her job.

Shockingly, Grisham lashed out at the media on Tuesday for the inevitable chaos resulting from her professional failures.

Bestselling novelist Don Winslow decided to take matters into his own hands — and offered a bounty for Grisham to do her job in a public letter posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Dear @PressSec, It has been 301 days since The White House held a press briefing. I will donate $75,000 to @StJude in your name if you will hold a one hour press conference *this week* with the full White House Press Corps. What are you afraid of Stephanie? Best,

Don Winslow — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 8, 2020

Fellow renowned author Stephen King offered to double the bounty to sweeten the deal.

I’ll match that, making $150,000. But full press corps. https://t.co/ToewY1Qr5J — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 8, 2020

As of publication, Grisham has neither replied to the bounty nor held a daily press briefing.