‘Stupid as hell’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds ‘disgusting’ Nikki Haley and Doug Collins for parroting Trump’s lies about Iran
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump — and anyone who believes his lies about Democrats and Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.
The president and his Republican allies have been claiming Democrats are mourning the death of Suleimani, who was killed last week in an airstrike Trump ordered, and the “Morning Joe” host ripped everyone who’s buying those lies.
“Donald Trump saying that (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi defendants Suleimani — it’s a lie, it’s a damnable lie,” Scarborough said. “It’s disgusting and disgraceful, we expect nothing less than that from him. It’s a total lie.”
“Anybody who believes Donald Trump is just stupid as hell,” he added. “If you believe Donald Trump that Nancy Pelosi’s defended Suleimani, let me be very clear — you’re stupid as hell. You’re one of those people I say should not be allowed around household appliances. You will take off some fingers, if not your entire hand. Don’t be dumb, don’t believe what Donald Trump says when he says Nancy Pelosi and the ‘radical Democrats’ are defending Suleimani.”
The president is also lobbing slurs at conservatives who have criticized the way Trump ordered the assassination.
“(Sen.) Rand Paul actually doesn’t defend Suleimani, but he opposed the attack,” Scarborough said. “(Sen.) Mike Lee, by the way, he’s a Republican, conservative Republican actually, and the same there. Libertarian Party, we’ll be talking to the head of the Libertarian Party in a little bit, they don’t defend Suleimani, but they also don’t think that a president should be an imperial president and just assassinate people when he damn well feels like it when there’s not an imminent threat.”
Scarborough singled out Nikki Haley and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) for pushing Trump’s lie about Suleimani.
“How shameful, seriously?” he said. “How disgusting, Nikki Haley. Nobody is mourning the loss of Suleimani in the Democratic Party that I’ve seen. If they are, shame on them, but certainly not Nancy Pelosi.”
Breaking Banner
Following ‘incoherent’ Trump down the road to war will blow up in GOP’s faces
In his weekly column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis stated that Republicans are about to make the same mistakes they made when backed former President George W. Bush's war on Saddam Hussein which, in the long run, turned the White House over to Barack Obama.
According to the columnist, President Donald Trump is using the same ugly rhetoric that the Bush administration deployed in the run up to the disastrous war on Baghdad, including bogus patriotic flag-waving and accusations of coddling terrorists.
Breaking Banner
Netflix’s Iranian ‘Messiah’ is a gift to Trump and his evangelical base
Amid horrific natural disasters and a global refugee crisis, an Iranian menace emerges. This might summarize the news cycle at the start of 2020, but it’s also the premise of Netflix’s controversial new series Messiah. Critics have blasted the series for its slow pace, meandering and inchoate storylines, and lack of a clear theological or political message. Beyond its post-truth smokescreen (it’s unclear whether the central character is the Messiah, the Antichrist, or a con-man), however, the show advances a clear and dangerous geopolitical narrative that panders to the Christian Right: America must team up with Israel to defeat Iranian terrorists whose influence permeates the Middle East.
Iran denies Ukrainian plane downed by missile
Iran's civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehran's air defences.
The declaration at a press conference in the Iranian capital came after Britain and Canada pointed to what they said were signs of an accidental missile strike.
"One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile," Iran's civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said.
The Boeing 737 crashed on Wednesday shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.