‘Stupid as hell’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe shreds ‘disgusting’ Nikki Haley and Doug Collins for parroting Trump’s lies about Iran

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump — and anyone who believes his lies about Democrats and Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

The president and his Republican allies have been claiming Democrats are mourning the death of Suleimani, who was killed last week in an airstrike Trump ordered, and the “Morning Joe” host ripped everyone who’s buying those lies.

“Donald Trump saying that (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi defendants Suleimani — it’s a lie, it’s a damnable lie,” Scarborough said. “It’s disgusting and disgraceful, we expect nothing less than that from him. It’s a total lie.”

“Anybody who believes Donald Trump is just stupid as hell,” he added. “If you believe Donald Trump that Nancy Pelosi’s defended Suleimani, let me be very clear — you’re stupid as hell. You’re one of those people I say should not be allowed around household appliances. You will take off some fingers, if not your entire hand. Don’t be dumb, don’t believe what Donald Trump says when he says Nancy Pelosi and the ‘radical Democrats’ are defending Suleimani.”

The president is also lobbing slurs at conservatives who have criticized the way Trump ordered the assassination.

“(Sen.) Rand Paul actually doesn’t defend Suleimani, but he opposed the attack,” Scarborough said. “(Sen.) Mike Lee, by the way, he’s a Republican, conservative Republican actually, and the same there. Libertarian Party, we’ll be talking to the head of the Libertarian Party in a little bit, they don’t defend Suleimani, but they also don’t think that a president should be an imperial president and just assassinate people when he damn well feels like it when there’s not an imminent threat.”

Scarborough singled out Nikki Haley and Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) for pushing Trump’s lie about Suleimani.

“How shameful, seriously?” he said. “How disgusting, Nikki Haley. Nobody is mourning the loss of Suleimani in the Democratic Party that I’ve seen. If they are, shame on them, but certainly not Nancy Pelosi.”