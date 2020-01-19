Texas GOPer Cornyn blames Trump’s problems on campaign ‘grifters’ — then calls Giuliani ‘not relevant’

Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) attempted to blame Donald Trump’s impeachment problems on “grifters” who found a way to attach themselves to the now-president when he began to run for president.
Speaking with host Margaret Brennan, Cornyn was asked about allegations made by Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that have implicated not only the president but Vice President Mike Pence and senior White House officials in an attempt to strongarm the leaders of Ukraine in return for military aid.
“Doesn’t it trouble you that [Parnas] was working so closely with Rudy Giuliani, who was acting on the president’s behalf and saying he was acting on the president’s behalf?” host Brennan asked. ”
“Well, there is no question that there have been a series of grifters and other hangers-on that have associated themselves with the president’s campaign or claim to have special relationships with the president, but this is not the issue that the Senate is going to be deciding,” Cornyn said dismissively.
Pressed further on Trump’s relationship with Rudy Giuliani, the Texas Republican called the former New York City mayor, “irrelevant” despite the fact that his actions in Ukraine spurred the president’s impeachment by the House as well as the upcoming trial in the Senate.
“That’s a relationship that causes some of us to sort of scratch our heads,” he explained. “But I’d say he’s not relevant to the articles and what the Senate is going to be asked to do, impeaching a president for the third time in American history for a non-crime over events that never occurred.”
Georgetown law professor John Mikhail suggested on Sunday that the portion of President Donald Trump's defense which is being covered by Alan Dershowitz to fail because it has "no sound basis" in history and law.
"There is no sound basis for Alan Dershowitz to claim that abuse of power is not an impeachable offense. In addition to being at odds with common sense, this claim is contradicted by a clear and consistent body of historical evidence," Mikhail stated.
The law professor cited the impeachment of Warren Hastings in the 1780s.
"Some of the best evidence comes from the case of Warren Hastings, which informed the drafting Art. II, Sec 4," Mikhail wrote. "The fact that he was not guilty of treason, but still deserved to be impeached, was a major reason 'other high crimes and misdemeanors' was added to the Constitution."
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former Donald Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman backed up assertions in the book " A Very Stable Genius" that the president is prone to tantrums when he doesn't get his way and becomes abusive to staffers and cabinet members alike.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, Omarosa -- who wrote an insider's account of life in the White House after she was unceremoniously fired -- said there was little in the new book that surprised her.
Digging into her Oval Office days, the former adviser and longtime Trump associate described the president's "zero to 200" screaming jags when displeased.
A former strategist for former President George W. Bush accused Republican lawmakers of hypocrisy on Sunday for for failing to honestly consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Matthew Dowd, a campaign strategist-turned-media-analyst, made the remarks in a tweet on Sunday.
"Deep in their hearts the Republicans in Congress know that if Obama had done one tenth of what President Trump has done they would have voted to impeach and convict him," Dowd wrote. "And Fox News would have been cheering them on. And Trump would have been pushing for it from the sidelines."
Deep in their hearts The republicans in Congress know that if Obama had done one tenth of what president trump has done they would have voted to impeach and convict him. And Fox News would have been cheering them on. And trump would have been pushing for it from the sidelines.