‘That is creepy!’ Dem Senator reacts to revelations that Giuliani henchman was surveilling Marie Yovanovitch
During an appearance on CNN this Wednesday, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) was asked how she felt about the recent revelations surrounding an associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was apparently surveilling former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s movements.
“That is creepy,” Smith declared. “To think that there is surveillance of our ambassador in Ukraine — this is a dangerous part of the world, so we need to get to the bottom of this and understand what’s happening here.”
“This is exactly why it is so important that in the Senate, when this impeachment trial begins, we have an opportunity to evaluate evidence and hear from witnesses so that we can get to the bottom of this,” she continued.
Pelosi announces ‘managers’ who will prosecute the case against Trump in the Senate
On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the selections for House "managers" who will argue for removal of President Donald Trump in the Senate trial and deliver the facts of the case.
The team tapped to be managers will be led by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), and also includes House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), House Democratic Caucus chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), and Val Demings (D-FL).
The articles of impeachment are expected to be physically delivered to the Senate this afternoon, and the impeachment trial will begin next week, with both Trump and House Democrats presenting their evidence. The Senate may or may not vote to bring in new evidence and witnesses before advancing to the final vote.
‘Donald, do NOT get any ideas’: Internet makes logical jump as Putin proposes changes to remain in power
Reacting to reports that Vladimir Putin is proposing changes to the government that would allow him to exert his power long after he has stepped down as Russia's president drew reactions form Twitter users who fear Donald Trump may attempt to take a similar route with a Republican Party that refuses to rein him in.
According to the Financial Times' Max Seddon, "Putin announces big constitutional referendum as part of apparent plans to stay on when his term expires in 2024. Measures include strengthening the powers of parliament and a two-term presidential limit. Raises chance he becomes PM or heads a revamped State Council, Deng-style."
Explosive Parnas docs connect the dots in Giuliani’s corrupt plot against Yovanovitch: Ex-prosecutor
On Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the details in the trove of documents Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over to Congress fill in damning new details in the timeline of how the president's lawyer ousted U.S. Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch:
The same day Lev Parnas texted former Ukrainian prosecutor Lutsenko, with whom he was collaborating on the attempted Biden dirt project, that Ambassador Yovanovitch is “not getting away,” Rudy Giuliani had the 1st of 2 chats with Secy Pompeo. I’m sure nothing about it came up. https://t.co/M2MiaonxEY