Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The cover-up will be televised’: NYT columnist reveals the flaw in the GOP’s impeachment strategy

Published

2 mins ago

on

Cracks emerged in Donald Trump’s Republican stonewall when Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she was working with a “small group” of GOP senators who want to allow witnesses to testify during the president’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

For analysis, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber interviewed New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And Michelle, the other thing I want to ask you about is the way that Donald Trump’s defenders double-down on everything doesn’t always work,” Melber noted. “It may enrage, and it may get attention, but this is a process whereby whether you lose a few Senate votes can change, as we have discussed with who testified, and so I wonder if you think just as we saw in Iran, some of that didn’t work, and Republican senators pushed back, we’re seeing that with Collins here.”

The host wondered if the approach taken by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) had backfired.

“Do you think that some of Trump’s defenders, including Mr. Graham here, may have actually pushed Collins in the other direction?” Melber asked.

Goldberg said that three years into the Trump administration, she was no longer, “expecting any kind of decency or consistency from any Republicans. Really, I’m pleasantly surprised that Collins said she’s going to fight for witnesses, and a small group is all you need, given the makeup of the Senate. I’m not counting on it.”

She explained the political implications for Republicans not allowing a fair trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do think that at the very least, this cover-up will be televised, right, the process of the cover-up,” Goldberg said.

“The arguments against letting the country hear from, you know, hear from John Bolton and hear from Mick Mulvaney — hear from Rudy Giuliani, for that matter, who seems to want to testify,” she explained.

“You know, at least that will be public at the very, very least, right, so that the country can hear about what this president doesn’t want them to hear,” Goldberg concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The cover-up will be televised’: NYT columnist reveals the flaw in the GOP’s impeachment strategy

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Cracks emerged in Donald Trump's Republican stonewall when Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) announced she was working with a "small group" of GOP senators who want to allow witnesses to testify during the president's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

For analysis, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber interviewed New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg on Friday.

"And Michelle, the other thing I want to ask you about is the way that Donald Trump's defenders double-down on everything doesn't always work," Melber noted. "It may enrage, and it may get attention, but this is a process whereby whether you lose a few Senate votes can change, as we have discussed with who testified, and so I wonder if you think just as we saw in Iran, some of that didn't work, and Republican senators pushed back, we're seeing that with Collins here."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

737 MAX was ‘designed by clowns’ who were ‘supervised by monkeys’: Boeing rocked by ‘damning’ emails

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Boeing employees bantered about whether the 737 MAX was safe to fly and joked that the aircraft was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys," according to emails released late Thursday.

"Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't," a Boeing employee wrote to a colleague in one newly-released exchange conducted about eight months before the first of two fatal MAX crashes.

"No," the colleague answered.

The communications, released by Boeing following their disclosure to lawmakers and regulators, raised fresh questions about the aerospace giant, which has been in crisis mode since March following a pair of MAX crashes that claimed 346 lives and grounded the company's best-selling plane.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Duchess Meghan Markle returns to Canada — and may ‘stay there for the foreseeable future’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" from their royal roles.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long, and "may stay there for the foreseeable future."

Continue Reading
 
 