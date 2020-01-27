Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The floodgates are open’: Bolton bombshells may force GOP senators to approve impeachment witnesses

Published

15 mins ago

on

The leak of John Bolton’s new book may force Senate Republicans to agree to additional testimony in the impeachment trial.

The former national security adviser revealed that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP sources told Axios that new evidence would be enough to convince Republicans to approve witness testimony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolton’s book, “The Room Where It Happened,” due out March 17, claims Trump told him “he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens,” according to the New York Times.

Trump denied those claims after midnight, and hours later falsely claimed that House Democrats did not call Bolton to testify, but GOP sources say the White House and party leaders fear what’s coming next.

“There is a sense in the Senate that if one witness is allowed, the floodgates are open,” one top aide told Axios. “If [Bolton] says stuff that implicates, say Mick [Mulvaney] or [Mike] Pompeo, then calls for them will intensify.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The floodgates are open’: Bolton bombshells may force GOP senators to approve impeachment witnesses

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The leak of John Bolton's new book may force Senate Republicans to agree to additional testimony in the impeachment trial.

The former national security adviser revealed that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden, and GOP sources told Axios that new evidence would be enough to convince Republicans to approve witness testimony.

Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened," due out March 17, claims Trump told him "he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens," according to the New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Follow the money on impeachment: Trump bought off McConnell and the rest of the GOP jury — and hints at bigger tax cuts

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Republican senators are making millions off of Trump’s tax cuts — and will repay him by betraying their oath.

It's long been obvious that Republican senators have little interest in serving as impartial jurors in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. While there is a raft of motivations for such historic perfidy — with several GOP senators politically benefiting from some of the same corrupting influences — one under-examined, non-Russian reason is personal greed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Rattled’ White House was blindsided by Bolton revelations: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

In an appearance on CNN's "New Day," on Monday morning, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan revealed that the Donald Trump's White House was "rattled" by revelations contained in former national security advisor John Bolton's upcoming book -- and that they appeared to be unaware of them until they read them in the New York Times.

Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota, and John Berman, Swan was asked how the White House was responding to the bombshell revelations that blow a huge hole in Trump's impeachment defense.

"The New York Times knew about the content of the Bolton book before you say the press shop at the White House did. What itself is the significance there?" host Berman asked.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image