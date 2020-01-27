The View’s Meghan McCain writes off John Bolton impeachment bombshells: ‘The title of his book is stupid’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain ignored John Bolton’s claims about President Donald Trump and instead focused on his forthcoming book’s title.

The conservative co-host said she didn’t trust Bolton, the former national security adviser, and questioned his motives in revealing that Trump had explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden — which forms the basis of the impeachment case.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the title of his book is stupid,” McCain said.

Bolton’s book, “In The Room Where It Happened,” makes an apparent reference to a song from the musical “Hamilton,” she said.

“I think Lin-Manuel Miranda should get money for him copying his title,” McCain said. “Look, it seems very interesting that he’s monetizing this so quickly that the moment it leaks, the web page where you can buy his book goes up immediately, on Amazon. His publishers put it up.”

“I don’t know what’s happening here,” she added. “I don’t believe that someone like Ambassador Bolton, who’s a political animal for many, many administrations, automatically wakes up and has a conscience. I’ve said that on the show before. I don’t believe it.”

Co-host Joy Behar quickly pushed back.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t agree with that,” Behar said. “I think he’s doing it because he’s pissed.”

The new revelations could change the course of the impeachment trial, she added.

“(Sen. Mitt) Romney is now saying that he will go for the witnesses,” Behar said, “and (Sen.) Susan Collins — we can’t trust as far as we could throw her — has said ‘I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The report about John Bolton’s book strengthened the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.’ You know, it’s not quite there but they seem to be moving in that direction.”