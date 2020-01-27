The View’s Meghan McCain writes off John Bolton impeachment bombshells: ‘The title of his book is stupid’
“The View” co-host Meghan McCain ignored John Bolton’s claims about President Donald Trump and instead focused on his forthcoming book’s title.
The conservative co-host said she didn’t trust Bolton, the former national security adviser, and questioned his motives in revealing that Trump had explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden — which forms the basis of the impeachment case.
“I think the title of his book is stupid,” McCain said.
Bolton’s book, “In The Room Where It Happened,” makes an apparent reference to a song from the musical “Hamilton,” she said.
“I think Lin-Manuel Miranda should get money for him copying his title,” McCain said. “Look, it seems very interesting that he’s monetizing this so quickly that the moment it leaks, the web page where you can buy his book goes up immediately, on Amazon. His publishers put it up.”
“I don’t know what’s happening here,” she added. “I don’t believe that someone like Ambassador Bolton, who’s a political animal for many, many administrations, automatically wakes up and has a conscience. I’ve said that on the show before. I don’t believe it.”
Co-host Joy Behar quickly pushed back.
“I don’t agree with that,” Behar said. “I think he’s doing it because he’s pissed.”
The new revelations could change the course of the impeachment trial, she added.
“(Sen. Mitt) Romney is now saying that he will go for the witnesses,” Behar said, “and (Sen.) Susan Collins — we can’t trust as far as we could throw her — has said ‘I’ve always said that I was likely to vote to call witnesses, just as I did in the 1999 Clinton trial. The report about John Bolton’s book strengthened the case for witnesses and have prompted a number of conversations among my colleagues.’ You know, it’s not quite there but they seem to be moving in that direction.”
Legal expert calls Susan Collins statement on Bolton news ‘weak tea’ – and drops bombshell: Chief Justice can issue subpoena
Former American Constitution Society president Caroline Fredrickson has some harsh words for U.S. Senator Susan Collins over the Maine Republican lawmaker's statement on the John Bolton bombshell. Fredrickson also dropped a bombshell of her own, about the powers of the Chief Justice during an impeachment trial.
"It's less than weak tea, it's not even water," Fredrickson said on MSNBC Monday morning. She was referring to Collins' remarks on news Bolton's unpublished book reveals Trump personally told the former National Security Advisor in August that he wanted to continue to withhold aid to Ukraine to extort that country into producing "dirt" on Joe Biden.
Washington Post reporter suspended after tweeting article about Kobe Bryant rape allegation
On Sunday, Kobe Bryant — basketball icon, Philadelphia native, fluent Italian speaker and retired member of the Los Angeles Lakers — was killed in a helicopter crash in his adopted home of Southern California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez, following Bryant’s death, tweeted a link to a Daily Beast article discussing Bryant’s 2003 rape case. And the Post has suspended Sonmez, according to Managing Editor Tracy Grant.
Beijing reports capital’s first death from coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.A total of 80 of more than 2,700 cases have been recorded in the Chinese capital of 20 million people.
The authorities have enacted sweeping travel restrictions across the country in a desperate bid to stop the virus from spreading further.