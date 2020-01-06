‘Totally craven’ Marco Rubio ripped to shreds after saying he’s not interested in Bolton’s testimony

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday drew jeers for suggesting that he’s not interested in having former Trump national security adviser John Bolton testify during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

Writing on Twitter, Rubio said that it isn’t the Senate’s job to elicit testimony from witnesses and should go solely on the evidence collected by the House of Representatives contained in articles of impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The testimony and evidence considered in a Senate impeachment trial should be the same testimony and evidence the House relied upon when they passed the Articles of Impeachment,” Rubio wrote. “Our job is to vote on what the House passed, not to conduct an open ended inquiry.”

Rubio’s disinterest in hearing from a key impeachment witness generated an immediate backlash from his Twitter followers, many of who accused him of being a cowardly sycophant for the president.

Check out some reactions below.

Tweet a bible verse about it — kristi yamaguccimane (@crispymemedonut) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Totally craven. Amazing. — MartinAmerica (@martinamerica) January 6, 2020

as in any trial, when relevant witnesses become available they are called. Stop covering for Trump — Ted Roberts (@TedWinemark3) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You've been a Trump sycophant long enough for us to know you have no intention of conducting a fair trial. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine if every criminal trial was limited to the evidence presented at grand jury. Why do you not want to hear from these witnesses that Donald Trump has refused to allow to testify in the house? Why are you afraid of hearing all the information, all of the facts? Bootlicker. — NICKinNOVA (@NICKinNOVA) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Again. I live in Florida & every time you say something stupid I go out & register people to vote against you. — 🌊Penny🌊 (@pennyparker0523) January 6, 2020

Holy shit you’re corrupt. — Philip Sherburne (@PhilipSherburne) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No. You're 100% wrong. A Trial requires: • Evidence

• Witnesses Your job, Senator Rubio, is to be an *impartial* juror. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) January 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Who said? In WHAT TRIAL is new testimony not allowed after the indictment? — Judson Hall (@judsonhh) January 6, 2020

The target of the House hearings stonewalled that investigation by defying 71 subpoenas, including those for a dozen fact-witnesses. You are disingenuous. — The Reticent Republic (@TheReticentRep) January 6, 2020

why are you in the senate? what's your purpose? — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 6, 2020