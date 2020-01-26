Quantcast
Trump accused of inciting violence against Adam Schiff with ‘not paid the price yet’ Twitter threat

Published

1 min ago

on

A Sunday morning tweet by Donald Trump attacking Rep. Adam Schiff  has drawn intense scrutiny on Twitter and elsewhere with many suggesting the president is inciting violence or some sort of retribution against the California Democrat whith the phrase Schiff “not paid the price yet.”

According to the president, ““The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

Appearing on “Meet the Press” Schiff himself agreed that it sounded like a “threat.”

“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff stated. “But look, it is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it.”

On Twitter, the president was hammered for his rhetoric, see below:

