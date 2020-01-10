Trump attempt to get sexual assault accuser’s lawsuit dismissed slapped aside my New York judge: report

An attempt by President Donald Trump to get a defamation lawsuit filed by one of his sexual assault accusers dismissed was slapped aside by a New York City judge on Thursday and is being allowed to proceed, reports the New York Times.

According to the report, lawyers for the president attempted to have the lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll booted from court in a filing last week that asserted “New York’s courts lack jurisdiction to hear the case because he was not in New York and did not live in the state when he made the comments that Ms. Carroll says defamed her.”

According to Carroll’s suit, the Times reports Trump is accused of “hurting her career and reputation in denying her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.”

In her ruling, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan of State Supreme Court in Manhattan wrote, “that Mr. Trump had failed to provide anything — ‘not even a tweet, much less an affidavit’ — to support his position beyond his lawyer’s statement that ‘the President of the United States has resided in the White House for the past three years.'”

As part of her ruling, Ling-Cohan also instructed lawyers on both sides to proceed with discovery.

