Trump buried in scorn for self-pitying tweet that he now has ‘the stigma of Impeachment attached’ to his name

Published

2 hours ago

on

As part of his Twitter barrage on Sunday, Donald Trump whined about the unfairness of having the “stigma” of being impeached attached to his name and said the whole proceeding is an affront to millions of voters.

After lashing out House Speaker Nancy (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the president turned self-reflective and lamented the damage he feels has been done to his reputation.

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!” he tweeted.

Twitter followers were less than sympathetic. See below:

