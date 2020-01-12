Trump buried in scorn for self-pitying tweet that he now has ‘the stigma of Impeachment attached’ to his name

As part of his Twitter barrage on Sunday, Donald Trump whined about the unfairness of having the “stigma” of being impeached attached to his name and said the whole proceeding is an affront to millions of voters.

After lashing out House Speaker Nancy (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the president turned self-reflective and lamented the damage he feels has been done to his reputation.

“Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong? Read the Transcripts! A totally partisan Hoax, never happened before. House Republicans voted 195-0, with three Dems voting with the Republicans. Very unfair to tens of millions of voters!” he tweeted.

Twitter followers were less than sympathetic. See below:

Why? Great question. Because you're the most incompetent, self-serving, law-breaking, corrupt treasonous president in history. Hope that clears it up… #Trump #impeachment — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 12, 2020

Trump posted and then quickly deleted this tweet whining about the “stigma of impeachment” pic.twitter.com/OehDnxuH9A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2020

What’s another stigma when you’ve already got so many? Racist landlord, charity fraud, Trump University fraud, admitted sexual assaulter, illegally paying off porn star, the largest number of proven lies in American history, etc. https://t.co/A2OzZEKX1E — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 12, 2020

Trump asks himself why he has the stigma of Impeachment attached to his name. @realDonaldTrump: BECAUSE YOU EARNED IT!! https://t.co/maqgf4FXTM — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) January 12, 2020

Poor delusional POTUS, Mr. Trump tweeted that he doesn't think there should be a stigma attached to his name…He is considered by millions be a lifetime conman for decades. I feel his despicable reputation is the only thing he has ever earned honestly. 8645 — jeff hinter (@JeffHinter) January 12, 2020

do you have any idea just how big a crybaby you are — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 12, 2020

Sir, as we've discussed, you've done a lot wrong. Like your convict pals Manafort, Flynn, and Cohen the law finally caught up with you. Cheating on an election has consequences. The stigma of impeachment is forever. Face justice like a man, not a baby.https://t.co/rrYWRURVDN — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) January 12, 2020

You did EVERYTHING wrong. You also lost the popular vote. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) January 12, 2020

However, very fair for the majority of voters who didn't vote for you and agree that your phone call was far from "perfect." #TrumpForeverImpeached — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 12, 2020

Release the transcripts! Release all the documents and allow testimony if you're innocent. pic.twitter.com/8UMNQ2XFdi — Blue Water (@iggy1991) January 12, 2020

You tried to extort a foreign leader for your personal benefit. That's a no-no. There, I explained it to you. You are welcome. — Paz (@Spaniard8888888) January 12, 2020

Leaked footage of Trump drafting his "stigma of impeachment" tweet pic.twitter.com/bLeKW0iOjH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2020

