Trump defender Stefanik buried in scorn for tweeting photo-shopped picture of Pelosi: ‘You are a disgrace to women’

New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik was hammered on Twitter for posting an altered photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not once but twice in an effort to raise campaign cash for an expected rough election fight in 2020.

Stefanik, who burst from relative obscurity with her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings, tweeted the picture of Pelosi on Wednesday and then once again on Thursday morning after the Washington Post called her out over it.

In the Thursday tweet laden with emojis, Stefanik appeared to think the Washington Post story on her tweet was a win for her campaign and claimed it improved her fundraising.

“Thanks @washingtonpost for your article promoting & advertising my donation page urging Pelosi to stop her political games w/ beautiful black & white photography! 🙌 💸💸💸💸 flying in! Helping me w/ free digital advertising nationwide! #Grateful 🙏” she wrote.

The high-contrast photo which is not in black and white, reminded Twitter commenters that Stefanik had once been dubbed “lying trash” by conservative attorney George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

That set the tone for replies to the New York Republican, which you can see below:

Thanks @washingtonpost for your article promoting & advertising my donation page urging Pelosi to stop her political games w/ beautiful black & white photography! 🙌 💸💸💸💸 flying in! Helping me w/ free digital advertising nationwide!#Grateful 🙏 https://t.co/w13xEv1sC9 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 9, 2020

Is it really worth it? Have you no shame or decency? — Immune to Boredom (@immunetoboredom) January 9, 2020

You are a disgrace to women in politics everywhere. — MB Truman (@Hihumanists) January 9, 2020

wow. you are trash. — Coastal elite. (@NnprftMuse) January 9, 2020

The smell of fake bravado is strong with this one.#trumptool — Wile.E.Mike (@Wile_E_Mike) January 9, 2020

This never gets old 😄 — Stan Diego (@tuttleworld) January 9, 2020

What’s it like to have no moral compass? — Savage (@peoplerawful) January 9, 2020

Elise! Showing a super-edited, pixelated photo of a 79-year-old woman to try to prove a political point? I don’t think you’re conveying the image you think you are. pic.twitter.com/YV0p5RPAQi — Billene Collins (@Rosa2Arvensis) January 9, 2020

#TrashyElise is at it again. — Civil Servant (@CivilServant01) January 9, 2020

So it’s cool if we alter your photos? Good to know! — Kirsten 🗽 (@KirryDragon) January 9, 2020

pic.twitter.com/r4DbtQ7Hba — Audrey Regan (left of center, not a socialist) (@audreyregan) January 9, 2020

Good grief you’re a tool. Jesus. You sound like a 15 year old. pic.twitter.com/aDLGLbz2dB — Susan Farinacci (@ScullyMaMa) January 9, 2020

oh fun, are we photoshopping today?!? pic.twitter.com/aLfjqdgqAZ — Deja M. Burt (@Hoosyourdaddy99) January 9, 2020

STILL trying to get a seat at the popular kids’ table, eh @EliseStefanik 🙄 — Chocolate GiddyUp (@sweet_cheri_pie) January 9, 2020

Oh Elise… you pitiful thing — Midwest girl (@KristenYC) January 9, 2020

There is no limit to how low you will stoop — Jessica (@jessica_braden1) January 9, 2020

I guess u want ur opponent to get another million dollars pic.twitter.com/3tfg0MRAkq — helbent (@helbent51) January 9, 2020

You should be ashamed. Resign please. — Cpuck5 (@cpuck5) January 9, 2020