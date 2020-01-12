Trump ghostwriter asked to explain president’s new habit of slurring: ‘We don’t know, it might be early dementia’

Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday morning, the ghostwriter of Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” was asked about the president’s new habit of slurring his words and what it says about his current state.
After sharing clips of the president having trouble speaking when addressing the country on the killing of Iranian military head Qassem Suliemani, host Joy Reid asked author Tony Schwartz if he had ever seen Trump have that much trouble speaking.
ADVERTISEMENT
“So, the slurring, I’ve noticed it,” host Reid began. “A lot of other reporters have noticed it as they posted about his speeches. He seems to be slurring more and more. did he speak that way when..”
“Oh, my gosh, no,” Schwartz interrupted. “That is a dramatic shift. He was reasonably articulate when I knew him. He was — first of all, he was not — his nervous system was not so intensely aroused and activated as it is right now. The more activated you become, the harder it is to speak clearly and simply.”
“I think this is a man who is so in fight-or-flight all the time, that it’s influencing him,” he continued. “I also think it might be — we don’t know about this — but it might be a function of his age. It might be early dementia, all of those are possible and you have to throw in ADD that he can’t keep track of what’s on his mind and so he gets ahead of it and loses the words.”
“His father had suffered from dementia,” host Reid pressed. “Was it about at the age he did now?”
“His father didn’t get dementia yeah until significantly older than Trump is now. Alzheimer’s technically is what he had, but same net result,” the author replied.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
This upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day promises to be an especially sad one. As evinced by the deteriorating social circumstances both at home and around the world, we have done a poor job living up to his legacy.
And while we still have Dr. King’s prophetic voice as a beacon, it feels like we somehow went into reverse, deep into a dystopian wilderness since he died. By my calculation, we are about as far from the clearing of his “promised land” as we have been at any point in my 64 years.
According to Alice Friend, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Mara Karlin, director of strategic studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and Loren DeJonge Schulman, the deputy director of studies at the Center for a New American Security, officials should have known better than to offer up such a drastic response to turmoil in the region.
In his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said Donald Trump administration never gave any indication that four embassies had been targetted for terrorist attacks prior to the killing of Iranian military official Qassem Suelimani and it was "news to me" when the president made that claim during a campaign rally.
Appearing on "State of the Union," Lee was asked about the embassy claim by the CNN host.
"Did they say anything about four U.S. embassies were going to be targetted by Suelimani and his forces as Trump as said he believed on Friday?" Tapper asked.
"I didn't hear anything about that and several colleagues of mine have said the same, " Lee responded. "That was news to me. It certainly wasn't something that raised in the classified briefing."