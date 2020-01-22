Trump insists China telling truth about deadly coronavirus: ‘It’s going to be just fine’

President Donald Trump says he trusts China’s President Xi Jinping is being truthful about a deadly coronavirus that has now reached the United States.

Trump insisted the situation was under control, after the coronavirus has killed nine in China and been confirmed in one case in the U.S., the president told CNBC.

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control, it’s going to be just fine.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that a Washington state resident was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus after returning Jan. 15 from China.

Trump sad he trusts Xi’s claims about the situation in China, citing his “great relationship” with the Chinese president.