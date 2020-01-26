Trump launches wild accusation at Schiff as a ‘sick man’ who must be made to pay for impeachment trial

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with an over-the-top Twitter attack at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), calling him a “sick man” and saying he needs to pay for leading the impeachment charge against him.

In a pairing of tweets, Trump charged, “The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

You can see the tweets below:

