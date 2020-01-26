Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump launches wild accusation at Schiff as a ‘sick man’ who must be made to pay for impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning with an over-the-top Twitter attack at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), calling him a “sick man” and saying he needs to pay for leading the impeachment charge against him.

In a pairing of tweets, Trump charged, “The Impeachment Hoax is a massive election interference the likes of which has never been seen before. In just two hours the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats have seen their phony case absolutely shredded. Shifty is now exposed for illegally making up my phone call, & more!” before adding, “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can  see the tweets below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump could also have been impeached for war crimes, assassinations and corruption: Law professor

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

Democratic lawmakers are continuing to lay out their case for removing the president from office in the final day of opening arguments by Democrats in the historic impeachment trial of President Trump. Republicans will begin their opening arguments on Saturday. The Senate trial comes a month after the House impeached Trump for withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine as part of an effort to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Trump’s political rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. On Thursday, House impeachment manager Jerrold Nadler made the case that a president can be impeached for noncriminal activity. During another part of Thursday’s proceedings, House impeachment manager Congressmember Sylvia Garcia relied on polls by Fox News to make the case that President Trump decided to target Joe Biden after polls showed the former vice president could beat Trump in 2020. For more on the impeachment trial, we’re joined by Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law and the former president of the National Lawyers Guild. Her most recent book is “Drones and Targeted Killing: Legal, Moral, and Geopolitical Issues.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Desperate Trump looking for a Dem senator to vote to acquit him in effort to soften blow of impeachment

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

According to a report from the Washington Post, President Donald Trump is hoping to find at least one Democrat who will vote to acquit him as Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attempts to wrap the president's impeachment trial up as quickly as possible.

The report notes that the President has targeted Sen. Joe Manchin (R-WV) as a likely candidate and the White House focus behind the scenes is the hope they can count on his one vote that would give the anticipated acquittal a partisan sheen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi missed a big opportunity in impeachment — but she still has time to fix it

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 26, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has her reasons for limiting her impeachment articles to offenses stemming from the abuses and violations related to Ukraine. Unfortunately, she declined to pursue a broader impeachment approach that recognizes multiple provable, serious violations of the Constitution. Speaker Pelosi overruled Chairs of Committees, including the Judiciary Committee, and other senior lawmakers who wanted to forward to the Senate a broader array of impeachable offenses.

Having lost four of the last five House elections to the worst Republican Party in history, Speaker Pelosi remains cautious. She is overly worried about the conservative Democrats who won congressional seats in 2018 in Republican, pro-Trump districts. Endangering their seats might, Pelosi fears, lead to the loss of the House in 2020 and, more immediately, risk not having the votes in the House to pass additional impeachable offenses.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image