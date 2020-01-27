Quantcast
Trump lawyers fact-checked on 12 false claims by the House Intel Committee

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys returned to the floor of the United States Senate on Monday as the impeachment trial began its second week.

Trump’s lawyers were criticized for what they did not say, as they ignored the bombshell revelation that Ambassador John Bolton will reveal in an upcoming book that the president explicitly linked aid to Ukraine with an investigation of the Biden family during a private meeting. The news of the book is said to be a nightmare scenario that has rattled the White House.

Trump’s lawyers weren’t only criticized for what the did not say, but also for what they did claim.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence took to Trump’s favorite social media platform to fact-check the trial in real-time.

Here are 12 claims that were fact-check by the Intelligence Committee:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Republicans scramble with excuses for why they lost Romney to pro-witnesses vote

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Republicans are scrambling after former national security adviser John Bolton's book provided evidence supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump. Not only has Bolton made clear that President Donald Trump was caught trying to bribe Ukraine, but he has also turned Republicans toward wanting witnesses.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), in particular, has drawn the ire of his own party for revealing more Republican senators now want to hear from Bolton under oath.

Anti-impeachment conservative admits John Bolton just ‘blew up’ Trump’s entire defense

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Conservative Andrew McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who writes regularly for the National Review, has long been opposed to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

However, he admits in his latest column that new revelations from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton mean that the president's entire defense strategy against impeachment has now been effectively "blown up."

He starts off his column by chiding the president and his team for trying to dishonestly claim that there was never a quid-pro-quo agreement related to military aid to Ukraine, while also trying to make the case that the president "did nothing wrong."

George Conway: GOP senators are right to fear John Bolton’s ‘devastating’ testimony

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's lawyers made no mention of John Bolton in their opening statement -- but his testimony could blow up their impeachment defense.

Bolton submitted the manuscript for his new book to the White House last month for review, which likely means that at least some of the president's legal team were aware of the former national security adviser's claims, wrote attorney George Conway for the Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
