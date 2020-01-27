Trump lawyers fact-checked on 12 false claims by the House Intel Committee

President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys returned to the floor of the United States Senate on Monday as the impeachment trial began its second week.

Trump’s lawyers were criticized for what they did not say, as they ignored the bombshell revelation that Ambassador John Bolton will reveal in an upcoming book that the president explicitly linked aid to Ukraine with an investigation of the Biden family during a private meeting. The news of the book is said to be a nightmare scenario that has rattled the White House.

Trump’s lawyers weren’t only criticized for what the did not say, but also for what they did claim.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence took to Trump’s favorite social media platform to fact-check the trial in real-time.

Here are 12 claims that were fact-check by the Intelligence Committee:

White House Claim: Rudy Giuliani is “a minor player.” Reality: Witnesses testified that Trump directed them to "talk to Rudy" about Ukraine. Trump himself mentioned Giuliani on the call with Zelensky. And Ukrainians viewed Rudy as "the key." #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/dCapHobQif — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House Claim: The House denied due process. Reality: President Trump was offered the same or better procedural privileges than those given to Nixon and Clinton. He chose not to avail himself of these privileges. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/qIxNYbiv1d — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House Claim: The House never subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, therefore he is not central to the Ukraine scheme. Reality: Giuliani was subpoenaed for documents on September 30 and deposition notices were sent to three of his associates. Giuliani refused to comply. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/gUm2H8WxTJ — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: This president has been the strongest support of Ukraine. Reality: President Trump knew that US support was vital to Ukraine, but withheld the aid anyway. Trump has also defended Russia's invasion of Crimea. #TruthMatters https://t.co/iWZaRyBsE7 — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House Claim: “It was no secret” why the aid was withheld. Reality: The House interviewed 17 witnesses. None were given any explanation for the hold on military aid until after controversy erupted. All documents are STILL being obstructed. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/S1kopfKF4o — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: The fact that Trump and Zelensky met at the UN exonerates the President. Reality: Multiple witnesses testified to the unique significance of an Oval Office meeting. And Zelensky himself brought up the desire to meet at the White House, at the UN. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/OIBZCURAuM — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: There was no quid pro quo. Reality: Gordon Sondland on quid pro quo for the White House meeting: “The answer is yes.” Mulvaney on quid pro quo for the aid: “We do that all the time.” Ambassador Bolton is prepared to testify & should be called. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/lotNN9mfdn — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: The President was really concerned about burden sharing. Reality: The burden did not change between freezing and releasing the aid. There was no new effort to get others to contribute more, and Europe in fact contributes a great deal to Ukraine. #TruthMatters https://t.co/4B4jTbwU0T — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: Ukraine did not know about the withheld aid until public reporting. Reality: Two witnesses testified Ukraine knew of the hold before it was public. Ukraine’s former deputy foreign minister confirmed publicly that the Ukrainians knew:https://t.co/OLd7vZX0kk — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House claim: It is inappropriate to impeach a president in an election year. Reality: Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2016 election, admitted he would do it again in 2020, and continues to direct a scheme to do so. Impeachment is the only remedy. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/pITsxPhkwf — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House Claim: Trump’s obstruction of Congress is not impeachable Reality: Trump’s own lawyer Robert Ray said “Contempt of Congress is illegal.” No president in history has blocked an impeachment inquiry by ignoring every subpoena for documents & witnesses. #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/g61RSMulb6 — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020

White House Claim: Ukraine felt no pressure. Reality: US assistance = 10% of Ukraine’s military budget. Lt. Col. Vindman: “The power disparity between the POTUS & the President of Ukraine is vast." Holmes: “I think they’re being very careful. They still need us.” #TruthMatters pic.twitter.com/gEW35SqmPR — House Intelligence Committee (@HouseIntel) January 27, 2020