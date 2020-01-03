Trump ‘pouring gasoline on a smoldering fire’ in Iran with no plan for the explosion to follow: Ex-NATO commander
MSNBC’s James Stavridis warned that President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iranian general Qassim Suleimani would dangerously escalate tensions in the Middle East — which could blow back on the United States.
The retired U.S. Navy admiral and supreme allied commander of NATO told “Morning Joe” that Suleimani, who led the clandestine Quds Force, was dangerous — but he said the killing would inflame an already tense situation.
“Suleimani is an evil person, he’s a villain,” Stavridis said. “We are better off tactically for his piece being taken off the chessboard. He was smart, he constructed very clever attacks on us, so tactically this is a positive.”
The retired admiral agreed that Suleimani was the most significant military figure in the Middle East over the past generation, but he worried about the president’s strategy.
“Tactically, I’m glad he’s gone,” Stavridis said. “Strategically, however, we are pouring gasoline on a smoldering fire with no structure or strategy for where we’re going to take this thing next, and I’ll tell you the Pentagon today is going to be on all hands on deck doing the defensive measures all over the world to make sure that we’re prepared for the response, because there will be a significant response.”
“Killing Suleimani would be roughly — it’s hard to categorize this, but it would be roughly like killing the current chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark Milley,” he added, “and also, by the way, taking out the second most active political actor in the United States in the government. So this will demand a response from Iran.”
Stavridis said Pentagon officials must make adjustments to U.S. military presence all over the Middle East and plan for what comes next.
“We’ve got to start to construct a real strategy here that lays out a case for how are we going to control this ladder of escalation, which has jumped from Iran killing a contractor to us killing their chairman of the joint chiefs of staff,” he said. “Big escalation. We better be prepared for the wave that is going to hit right now.”
Mike Pompeo admits on live TV there was no threat to the American homeland from Suleimani
Given the potential enormous risks of destabilizing the region, the Trump administration needed a strong justification for launching the strike that killed revered Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani. But when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN to defend the strike, asserting that Suleimani posed an imminent threat, he struggled to respond to some of John Berman's questions.
"[Was there a] specific target overseas?" asked Berman.
"I'm not going to say anything more about the nature of the attack, but know this was not just in Iraq," said Pompeo. "It was using the proxy forces he has manipulated for so long to bring so much destruction to the Shias, Sunnis and Muslims throughout the region. He inflicted harm not only on American lives but created terrible activities supporting Hezbollah, Hamas. Qasem Suleimani was at the center of all of it."
Trump slammed for confusing morning tweet on Soleimani killing
President Donald Trump's first public response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was tweeting out a pixelated image of the American flag, but his first public statement wasn't much more expansive.
The president ordered the killing of Soleimani in response to the Iran-backed siege of the U.S. embassy in Iraq, and he tweeted out a baffling statement Friday morning.
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020
UK government begs US and Iran to step back from war: ‘We urge all parties to de-escalate’
The United Kingdom urged President Donald Trump to step back from war with Iran, saying that neither the U.S. or U.K. governments would benefit from further conflict.
The U.K. had actively supported the multilateral nuclear deal with the Iran government reached under the Obama administration and criticized Trump's decision to withdraw from that pact, and the U.S. ally criticized the president's order to kill Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, reported Business Insider.