Trump warns people about loss of cows — saying there are no cows in Wildwood, NJ
We’ve heard about “making America great again.”But making Wildwood have cows again?“I love New Jersey, and I’m thrilled to be right here back in the Garden State,” PresidentDonald Trumpsaid at the sta…
Experts explain how Trump team’s defense against the Bolton bombshell is blowing up in the president’s face
Should former National Security Adviser John Bolton testify in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial? This question has loomed over the entire proceedings, given Bolton's key role in the events in question, but it garnered heightened urgency when a report broke recently in the New York Times revealing that the ex-Trump aide would likely confirm the core of the Democrats' case against the president.
It still seems Republicans may succeed in quashing any demands for witnesses like Bolton. But as Trump and his attorney responded to the release of Bolton bombshell, they actually strengthened the case for having him testify rather than weakening it. Even if the GOP successfully brings the trial to a swift close, their having accidentally strengthened the case for witnesses may hurt the legitimacy of the Senate's proceedings and undermined Trump's inevitable claims of exoneration.
Trump argues John Bolton should have complained when he was ‘very publicly terminated’
President Donald Trump lashed out at his former National Security Advisor in a tweet that was sent after midnight.
"Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this 'nonsense' a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!" Trump argued.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1222385653029261312
Trump has seemed increasingly nervous about Bolton testifying in his Senate impeachment trial.
Here are some of this recent social media musings on the subject:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1221764212873224193
Health care in America: For one family — a $300,000 debt nightmare
The Maccoux family receive visitors to their beautiful home in a Minneapolis suburb with an infectious warmth that belies the fact their youngest daughter Olivia has had more than 140 brain surgeries, all by the age of 24.
Mom Cathy smiles tenderly as she scrolls through photos of Olivia on hospital beds at various ages, from a baby to toddler to a teen.
"That's just a hole in her skull from one of the shunts, isn't that crazy?" she says.
And dad, Dan, is close to laughing as he reads from bills sprawled out on a table cataloguing medical costs going back to 1996 -- including parking tickets and hospital meals.