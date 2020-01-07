Trump whines impeachment is diverting attention from Iran as he goes on an extended Oval Office rant
President Donald Trump whined in the White House Tuesday that his attacks on Iran haven’t distracted people away from impeachment.
Pundits and political analysts have speculated that the reason Trump attacked Iran when he did was a means of spurring his image and reelection.
“It really is a shame that we can’t focus on all of the things,” Trump said about Iran and impeachment. “You know, we talked today about Iran, Iraq, economic development. We have the greatest stock market we’ve ever had in the history of our country. The greatest economy we’ve ever had in the history of our country. We’re setting records, unemployment records, employment records, we’re going to have almost 160 million people working. And we have to work on this partisan scam — is really a shame, that we have to take time is a shame. All right. That’s about it.”
MSNBC host Ali Velshi then had to step in to fact-check Trump’s comments.
In 2011 and 2012, Trump frequently tweeted that former President Barack Obama would bomb Iran so he could win reelection. He also posted a video about it in 2011 saying that Obama had no ability to negotiate. It obviously never happened and Obama instead formed a treaty with the country. Trump, by contrast, has left Iranian attacks to slide until the election year began.
I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012
Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he'll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don't put it past him!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012
Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012
Republican political operative Steve Schmidt explained that Trump was willing to spill blood so he could get reelected in 2020.
“We’re in a dangerous hour in this country. This was a major escalation by President Trump,” Schmid said. “What’s predictable — looking at the Ukraine issue, every issue is he, over and over again acts in his own political interests.”
“Looking at impeachment, what he did, for sure, is survey the situation and understood that with this action, with this strike, that he would create a giant smokescreen that clouds and distracts around the issue of impeachment,” he later suggested.
Watch the video of Trump below:
Trump’s Pentagon chief insists withdrawal letter was just ‘a draft’ — but Iraq’s prime minister says it’s official policy
Dismissing a letter Iraq’s prime minister says he received from US headquarters, Defense Secretary Mark Esper insisted this Tuesday that the US has no intentions of withdrawing from Iraq in the near future, POLITICO reports.
According to Esper, the letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq merely “a draft” that wasn’t meant to be circulated.
“A draft, unsigned letter that was an acquired by an Iraq official has no import. It has no value whatsoever,” Esper said in an interview on CNN. “So the fact that anybody would take it seriously or respond to it, I would say this: The United States is not withdrawing from Iraq.”
Trump’s administration tries to claim kicking people off of disability will actually help them
For former soldiers, handicapped people and those facing terminal diseases, disability benefits can be crucial in helping them live their lives with dignity. President Donald Trump is trying to take that away for some people, the Huffington Post reported Tuesday.
"Under the proposed change, the government would look more closely at whether certain disability insurance recipients still qualify as 'disabled' after they’ve already been awarded those benefits," said HuffPo. "While recipients already have to demonstrate their continuing disability every few years, the proposal would ramp up the examinations, potentially running still-eligible beneficiaries out of the program."
CNN
‘I like to obey the law’: Trump backtracks on plan to ‘blow up’ Iranian cultural sites
President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites, which would be considered a war crime.
Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters from the White House Oval Office.
"They are allowed to kill our people," the president complained. "They are allowed to maim our people. They are allowed to blow up everything that we have and there's nothing that stops them."
"And according to various laws, we are supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage," he said. "And you know what? If that's what the law is -- I like to obey the law."