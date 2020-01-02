Here’s why Trump viewed a president starting war with Iran as a guaranteed path to re-election

President Donald Trump’s Pentagon on Thursday claimed credit for the “hugely consequential” assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Soleimani is a “revered” figure in Iran, and the country’s state television cut scheduled broadcasts to show photos of the general with a call for prayers.

With Middle East analysts expecting retaliation — and even war — it’s important to remember Trump’s views on the subject.

In 2012, Trump was convinced that then-President Barack Obama would launch a war with Iran to boost his re-election effort. Political scientists refer to a “rally around the flag” rise in poll numbers for commanders-in-chief at war.

“I always said Barack Obama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election,” Trump tweeted in August of 2012.

Two months later, Trump was still worried Obama would launch a war to bolster his political standing.

“Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!” Trump warned.

He followed up again before the election, which Obama won without launching a war with Iran.

“Don’t let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected–be careful Republicans!” Trump warned.

