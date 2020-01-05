Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s threat to commit war crimes against Iran could push GOP lawmakers towards impeachment ouster: CNN analyst

Published

7 mins ago

on

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” early Sunday morning, contributor Lynn Sweet explained that Donald Trump’s Saturday night threat to launch attacks on Iranian cultural sites and institutions is the very definition of a war crime and may push some reluctant GOP lawmakers to consider taking the president’s impeachment more seriously.

Speaking with host Victor Blackwell, Sweet said Trump’s threatening tweets and saber-rattling on Twitter likely will give some Republican senators pause.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s the overlap here of the Iran discussion and the impeachment trial and does this weaken the Democrats’ hand?” host Blackwell asked.

“It doesn’t weaken it,” Sweet replied. “I’m not sure if it strengthens it and here’s a few reasons why. I’ve heard your past few segments talk about that these 52 targets Trump is talking about striking include cultural sites in Iran. that is, and I want to emphasize what your previous guests have said, that’s a war crime.”

“Here’s how this works with impeachment,” she continued. “The next step is for the Senate to decide if they’re going to hear witnesses. They only need four Republican senators to say yes on that one to get witnesses. So even though Trump is not charged with anything having to do with this attack that he led that is now so much of a controversy with Democrats, it could give pause to his judgment. It certainly could do that. It is a way to have Republicans react and say maybe we do need to at least have witnesses to try and be thorough in dealing with this president because once he goes down the path of even threatening to bomb significant religious cultural targets, whatever that really means, we’ll see if he spells it out, then you’re going down the path that will certainly bring whatever allies we have left in the world that could give pause to the president through impeachment.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s threat to commit war crimes against Iran could push GOP lawmakers towards impeachment ouster: CNN analyst

Published

7 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Sunday morning, contributor Lynn Sweet explained that Donald Trump's Saturday night threat to launch attacks on Iranian cultural sites and institutions is the very definition of a war crime and may push some reluctant GOP lawmakers to consider taking the president's impeachment more seriously.

Speaking with host Victor Blackwell, Sweet said Trump's threatening tweets and saber-rattling on Twitter likely will give some Republican senators pause.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Iraqi MPs to meet on US troop ouster after Suleimani killing

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

Iraq's parliament was expected to vote Sunday on ousting US troops from military bases, which are threatened by pro-Tehran factions after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.

Late Saturday, missiles slammed into the Baghdad enclave where the US embassy is located and an airbase north of the capital where American troops are deployed, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten strikes on 52 sites in Iran.

The near-simultaneous attacks seemed to be the first phase of promised retaliation for the US precision drone strike that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mourners flood Iran city as top general’s remains return

Published

38 mins ago

on

January 5, 2020

By

A tide of mourners flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz Sunday, weeping and beating their chests in homage to top general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.

"Death to America," they chanted as they packed the streets and filled a long bridge spanning a river in the southwestern city, where Soleimani's remains arrived from Iraq before dawn.

As Shiite chants resonated in the air, mourners held portraits of Soleimani, seen as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and for spearheading Iran's Middle East operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image