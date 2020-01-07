Twitter CEO roasted for not banning Trump: Jack Dorsey should be tried ‘for crimes against humanity’

In recent days, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to threaten war crimes in recent days, raising tensions in the Middle East following his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Following Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump raised eyebrows by tweeting that “all is well” and “so far, so good.”

Many people wondered why Trump has not been banned from Twitter.

“The world would be safer if Trump was de-platformed by [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] for his repeated abuses of this site’s own standards. I say this with utmost seriousness,” wrote New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali.

Others agreed that it was a threat to world peace for Trump to continue to use Twitter, where Trump is followed by 69.8 million accounts.

Here’s what some people were saying:

Hey. @jack. You there, kiddo? Please delete Trump’s @Twitter account. If the whole world is going to go to absolute shit because of him, at least get rid of him on this platform so we can just share cat memes. pic.twitter.com/84WEFwfmxX — jamie grayson (@TheBabyGuyNYC) January 8, 2020

. @jack should be tried in international court for crimes against humanity for not removing Trump from this hellhole https://t.co/aK0Ly7tREi — Amelia Gapin (@EntirelyAmelia) January 8, 2020

I don’t understand why @realDonaldTrump is allowed to have a Twitter account to threaten war crimes. Your thoughts @jack ? — @JessieNYC (@JessieNYC) January 8, 2020

Now would be a good time for @jack to suspend Trump’s @Twitter account. — Young Democrats of America (@youngdems) January 8, 2020

@jack it would be a public service to suspend Trump accounts for the moment. — Dan Gillmor (@dangillmor) January 8, 2020

@jack You want to be a national hero? Ban @realDonaldTrump's account. Take him off line. You will rob him of his immediacy and reach and limit his ability to recklessly communicate his lunacy to the rest of the world. — Joe Carnahan (@carnojoe) January 8, 2020

@jack @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety I am begging you to suspend @realDonaldTrump ….. you must see that this situation is greater than all your clicks & ads & trending topics. YOU ARE ENABLING CHAOS. — #JerseyGirl 🆘 America 🌈Mom (@904Pestana) January 8, 2020

even if @jack won't suspend Trump, how about a 24-hour cooling off period during world crises when he's not allowed to tweet? — Just Plain Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) January 8, 2020

Dear Twitter @Twitter @TwitterSupport Right now would be a great time to suspend Trump's account before he starts a horrific World War using YOUR site. Sincerely,

Everyone — writer/director Good Kisser (@juicyplanet) January 8, 2020

