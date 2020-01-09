US lawmakers urge action on ‘crimes against humanity’ in China
US lawmakers called Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions over rights abuses in China as they released a report describing “crimes against humanity” towards the Uighur minority.
In a wide-ranging annual report, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, which tracks human rights in the Asian power, voiced alarm at Beijing’s incarceration of more than one million Uighurs and other Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang.
“The Commission believes Chinese authorities may be committing crimes against humanity against the Uighur people and other Turkic Muslims,” it said.
Representative Chris Smith, a member of the commission, pointed to Uighur witnesses who said they were targeted for their Muslim faith.
“We are talking about crimes against humanity on a massive scale,” Smith told a news conference.
“We are talking, with regards to what is being done to the Uighurs, something we have not seen since World War II. And the Chinese government, particularly (President) Xi Jinping, needs to be held accountable for this egregious behavior,” he said.
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed the commission’s report and accused US lawmakers of making “unwarranted accusations against China.”
“This so-called committee is blind from its prejudices,” said spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
“It has no credibility,” he said.
Senator Marco Rubio, a close ally of President Donald Trump and co-chair of the commission, vowed that Congress would soon pass an act that seeks sanctions on officials over abuses and restricts exports of surveillance and other equipment seen as assisting in repression in Xinjiang.
The Democratic-led House of Representatives and Republican-led Senate need to reconcile similar acts they approved last year.
“The House and Senate agree on what we’re trying to do. Just the language has to be identical,” Rubio said, without promising a date.
Lawmakers said it was crucial that the Trump administration implement the Uighur rights law — as well as a separate act on Hong Kong and an upcoming initiative on Tibet.
Congress last year nearly unanimously approved an act that ties US favorable trading status for Hong Kong to certification that Beijing has preserved the semi-autonomous status of the city, which has seen massive pro-democracy protests.
Trump signed the law after musing on how it could jeopardize his efforts to press China in an intense trade war.
Rubio said lawmakers across the partisan divide wanted to prioritize human rights but acknowledged that the administration was also concerned about trade.
“I do think that, by and large, they are supportive of what we are saying but, again, the proof will be in the implementation” of the act, Rubio said.
Representative Jim McGovern, a Democrat who co-chairs the commission, said he appreciated the Trump administration’s strong statements on Xinjiang but said there needed to be action.
“I think we need to get beyond talking the talk. We need to actually walk the walk,” he said.
Uighur activists and witnesses say China is forcibly seeking to integrate the ethnic group. Beijing argues that it is offering vocational training in a bid to discourage extremism.
Justin Bieber will tell of Lyme disease diagnosis in YouTube documentary
Pop super star Justin Bieber announced Wednesday that he has Lyme disease.
In a post on Instagram, Bieber said he will address his struggle with the illness, which is contracted through a tick bite, in a YouTube documentary.
"It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever," the 25 year old entertainer wrote in the post's caption.
He called out critics who he says have been unfairly commenting on his looks by saying he looks like he is "on meth."
"They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."
Climate change threatens Afghanistan’s crumbling heritage
After bearing the brunt of jihadist dynamite and looting by thieves, the archaeological treasures of Afghanistan’s Bamiyan province are facing a new and possibly more daunting threat: climate change.
Nestled in the heart of the Hindu Kush mountains, the Bamiyan valley's picturesque cliffs -- where centuries-old Buddha statues were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001 -- still contain a network of caves housing temples, monasteries, and Buddhist paintings.
The valley is also home to the silk-road era Shahr-e Gholghola fortress and the Shar-e Zohak citadel to the east.
Experts say that a pattern of dry spells followed by heavy rain, and larger than usual spring snowmelts is putting this historic art and architecture at risk of destruction.
Trump administration justifies killing Iranian commander as self-defense at the United Nations
The United States told the United Nations on Wednesday that the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani was self-defense and vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said the United States also stands "ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran, with the goal of preventing further endangerment of international peace and security or escalation by the Iranian regime."