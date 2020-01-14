WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin ahead of impeachment trial
President Donald Trump is spending the nights before the Senate vote on an impeachment trial rallying his base. The president will take the stage just hours after the House Intelligence Committee released a trove of documents from Rudy Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas.
According to the documents, Giuliani sent a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that he had spoken to the president and had the authorization to cut on his behalf.
Trump’s lawyer went on to request a meeting prior to Zelensky being sworn-in, in his “capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”
Trump is expected to criticize Democrats for challenging him on the authorization for the use of force against Iran. Trump and his team have bungled the explanation for the U.S. attack, at first saying embassies were under “imminent threat,” then “some” embassies were being threatened, just 24 hours later there were four embassies under possible attack. After being criticized for the message evolution, Trump’s top aides changed their comment to the killing of an Iranian general to be a “deterrent,” which is not legally authorized for the executive branch to conduct without approval from Congress.
You can watch Trump’s speech below in a video provided by PBS. It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST, though the president often runs late.
CNN
Giuliani associate has exposed how Trump’s lawyers were running a ‘criminal organization’: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, former Bill Clinton White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart broke down the full scale of what was revealed in the documents turned over to the House Intelligence Committee by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.
"This really shines a light on — I think — the criminal organization aspect of this," said Lockhart. "I mean, think of it for a second, if we go back to the Senate trial. The president has expressed interest in having Jay Sekulow, who is now up to his ears in this, Rudy Giuliani, who is up to his ears in this, and Alan Dershowitz, who is being sued as part of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Lawyers are supposed to be clean, not the people involved in the mess."
Here is the Republican operative that is the new poster boy for why Trump was impeached
The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a huge cache of evidence from Lev Parnas to the House Judiciary Committee.
Parnas, an indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a key figure in the upcoming impeachment trial.
Robert Hyde, who is running to represent Connecticut's fifth congressional district in the 2020 election, features heavily in the documents.
"Hyde is 40 and a resident of Simsbury and a Republican who is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. He is a relative unknown who hopes to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat," the Hartford Courant reports. "Hyde made headlines last month after he posted a sexist and vulgar tweet about California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Dec. 3, after Harris suspended her presidential campaign, Hyde posted this on Twitter: 'went down, brought to her knees. Blew it,' Hyde tweeted. 'Must be a hard one to swallow. #KamalaHarris #heelsup'”