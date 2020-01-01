WATCH: Rudy Giuliani goes instantly off the rails at Mar-A-Lago over impeachment question

Rudy Giuliani wants to turn President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial into a prosecution case against Joe Biden.

The president’s personal attorney told reporters at a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago that he would like to do far more than simply testify at the Senate impeachment trial.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations,” Giuliani said. “I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case.”

“Well, I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case,” he added, “but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented, anyway.”