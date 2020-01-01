WATCH: Rudy Giuliani goes instantly off the rails at Mar-A-Lago over impeachment question
Rudy Giuliani wants to turn President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial into a prosecution case against Joe Biden.
The president’s personal attorney told reporters at a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-A-Lago that he would like to do far more than simply testify at the Senate impeachment trial.
“I would testify, I would do demonstrations,” Giuliani said. “I’d give lectures, I’d give summations. Or, I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case.”
“Well, I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case,” he added, “but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented, anyway.”
ICYMI: At Trump's Mar-a-Lago #NYE2020 party, Rudy Giuliani says "I would testify" in the impeachment hearing pic.twitter.com/R0AOvUsrFV
— QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 1, 2020
Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign to blame for Iraq embassy assault: ex-Pentagon officials
The ongoing assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, that is threatening the lives of diplomats there, is a direct result of a "maximum pressure" campaign waged by Donald Trump that is now blowing up in his face, reports Politico.
The report states, "As protesters tried to breach the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, and Iraqi and American officials feuded over the necessity of recent U.S. airstrikes, critics blamed the chaos on the Trump team’s laserlike focus on cracking the Islamist regime in Iran."
‘They scream his praises’: Trump feels ‘liberated’ at Mar-A-Lago — where he mingles with true believers and ‘hangers-on’
President Donald Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-A-Lago resort, where he can relax and meet with supporters and hangers-on.
The president feels "liberated" at his private club, where he's surrounded by fewer staffers and more fans, according to multiple former White House officials who spoke to Politico.
“He doesn’t have the infrastructure of the White House to really deal with — you know how difficult it is to get somebody cleared into the [White House] complex,” said one former official. “You don’t have those same concerns at Mar-a-Lago.”
Pope says sorry for slapping devotee
Pope Francis apologised Wednesday for his widely-viewed slap of a woman who had grabbed his hand as he greeted Catholic faithful on New Year's Eve.
The image of Francis slapping his way free from the clutches of the admirer was an instant hit on social media.
A personal apology followed.
"We lose patience many times," Francis confessed.
"It happens to me too. I apologise for the bad example given yesterday," the head of the Catholic church said before celebrating Mass at the Vatican.
Twitter enthusiasts commented with abandon on the pontiff's prompt riposte to the woman.