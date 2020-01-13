Quantcast
White House believes ‘at least four Republicans’ will ditch Mitch and vote to allow witnesses: report

2 hours ago

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced he has the votes to reject the Democrats’ request to guarantee witnesses and pass a rules package that could expedite the impeachment trial.

But he should not assume that is the end of it. Senate Republicans could still vote to allow specific witnesses after the evidence has been reviewed but before the final vote — and according to CBS News, “at least four Republicans, and likely more” are planning to do that, possibly fearing the optics of rejecting testimony on the president’s conduct before voting to acquit.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Susan Collins (R-ME) are expected to be among this number — Collins in particular has claimed she is rallying votes with a “small group” of Republicans. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), a usually staunch pro-Trump vote who is facing one of the most difficult Senate elections in 2020, could feel pressure to do so as well.

The White House also reportedly is not sure they have the support of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), an unpredictable paleoconservative who harshly criticized the president over the Iran standoff last week, and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who is retiring.

The bottom line is that despite all of McConnell’s efforts to ensure the trial will be short and simple, administration officials now fear it will be anything but.


State Department reverses ban on diplomats talking controversial group linked to Rudy Giuliani: report

7 mins ago

January 13, 2020

President Donald Trump's State Department has reversed a ban on diplomats meeting with a controversial overseas group linked to the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to a new report.

"At whiplash speed, the State Department is walking back an order barring American diplomats from meeting with controversial Iranian dissident groups—including one close with Trump World allies and previously designated as a terror group, the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK). The initial memo, greenlit by a career State Department employee, angered Congressional Iran hawks," The Daily Beast reported. "And the Department’s move to change its guidance has drawn cheers from them."

Trump administration backs down from designating China as a currency manipulator: report

20 mins ago

January 13, 2020

On Monday, Axios reported that President Donald Trump's Treasury Department will remove China from the list of countries designated as currency manipulators.

"China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability," said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

China was first added to the list of currency manipulators in August, after the yuan dropped below a 7-to-1 dollar ratio. The designation had apparent political motivations, as China did not meet all the typical standards of currency manipulation — but it tracked with Trump's long-standing public attacks on China's currency practices, and served to escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

The Russian military is now deploying its hackers to hunt for dirt on Biden too: report

37 mins ago

January 13, 2020

On Monday, The New York Times reported that Russian military officials have moved to hack into Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board former Vice President Joe Biden's son sat.

The move suggests that the Kremlin is now also trying to hunt for the dirt on Biden that President Donald Trump tried to extort out of the Ukrainian government by withholding military aid.

"The Russian tactics are strikingly similar to what American intelligence agencies say was Russia’s hacking of emails from Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign," reported the Times. "In that case, once they had the emails, the Russians used trolls to spread and spin the material, and built an echo chamber to widen its effect."

