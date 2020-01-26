Will the GOP ‘stand for gaslighting or reality?’: George Conway thumps senate Republicans who refuse to consider Trump’s crimes

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” conservative attorney George Conway launched a broadside against Republican senators for their conduct in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, saying they are selling lies to the public.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Conway — the husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway — painted a withering portrait of the GOP that is hellbent on acquitting the president of obvious impeachable crimes.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Conway began. “It is very upsetting and this is a moment of reckoning not just for the country and the rule of law and the constitution, but it is a specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath, and the republican party generally, are they going to stand for lies instead of truth?”

“Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That is what this is about,” he added.

Watch below: