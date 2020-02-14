‘A boldface lie’: Former OSU wrestler says Jim Jordan still isn’t telling the truth about his knowledge of sexual abuse

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” with host Alisyn Camerota, former Ohio State University wrestler Adam DiSabato continued to press his case against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after telling an Ohio House Civil Justice Committee that the Republican lawmaker covered up sexual assault while he was a OSU wrestling coach.

During his appearance, DiSabato revealed more details about his phone call from Jordan where he claimed the lawmaker begged and pleaded with him, building on his comments that “Jim Jordan called me crying, groveling… begging me to go against my brother.”

“He was begging me to go against my brother’s testimony, basically and come out with a statement. So I just listened to him and expressed I didn’t know what my brother was — his motives,” DiSabato explained. “I said I can’t really give you an answer right now. I’m in the middle of something and I said let me talk to my family and that was that. I kind of just brushed him off, you know, and that was the conversation.”

Asked about a statement from Jordan’s spokesperson claiming, “Congressman Jordan would never ask anyone to do anything but tell the truth,” DiSabato knocked it down without pause.

“I think it’s a boldface lie, because someone went to him and told him about an exam to his face and it’s been documented,” he explained. “There were several people that went up to him, we all complained. It was an open discussion in the locker room around anywhere we were at. But mostly when the physicals came around every year because, you know, it was a problem.”

